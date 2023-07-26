KiDi shared a video on his Instagram page dancing with Stonebwoy to his long-awaited song Likor

The dance moves moved in sync with the lyrics of the sing, thus making it the official dance challenge for the song

Many people asked whether Stonebwoy was featured on the song as they shared their honest reviews on the snippet

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and singer KiDi danced to an unreleased song, titled Likor, inside a studio.

Stonebwoy and KiDi during a video shoot. Image Credit: @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy and KiDi dance to a snippet of Likor in video

In the video, KiDi and Stonebwoy displayed fire dance moves while standing beside each other.

The dance moves were in synchronisation with the song's lyrics, thereby making it the official dance challenge of the yet-to-be-released banger.

According to KiDi in the post, the song would be released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at midnight.

Details of Stonebwoy and KiDi's looks

Stonebwoy looked dapper in a long-sleeved jeans shirt and a pair of jeans trousers.

KiDi, on the other hand, wore an orange tank top and a brown pair of trousers.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy and KiDi dancing to an unreleased song Likor.

Ghanaians share their views on the snippet of Likor by KiDi

Many people, after watching the video, asked in the comment section whether Stonebwoy would be featured in the song.

They added that if he was, they could not wait to listen to his verse as they urged Ghanaians to stream the song when it is released.

dancegodlloyd said:

E enter!

joewhillieghana said:

Is stonebwoy on the song

nanaakyinmensah remarked:

If Ghanaians no trend this tune di3 we get problem

yrn_jero stated:

Is Stonebwoy's facial expressions for me

whindieuk said:

Ok with me am listening to odo while waiting

lillian_afhie said:

A duo we never knew we needed

kgunnygod stated:

My heart is better and can't wait to listen to this beautiful song

twist_jeffrey said:

Can’t wait to hear @stonebwoy verse

Stonebwoy's daughter steals show, dances to Apotheke in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's daughter, Catherine-Jidula, caught the attention of many as she displayed incredible dance moves.

In the cute video, she danced to the dancehall musician's hit song Apotheke.

Source: YEN.com.gh