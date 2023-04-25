The Ghanaian celebrity lookalike group made a majestic entrance at one of Ghana's mountain breeze resorts, Peduase Valley Resort

Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Medikal and Mr Drew lookalikes who form the Four Kings Lookalike Association, showed up in a pristine white luxury Mercedes Benz

Peeps on TikTok wondered who the owner of the expensive car was

The Four Kings Lookalike Association has become Ghana's most famous celebrity lookalike association.

From granting interviews to exchanging insults with their originals, these four guys have made it known that they are here to stay.

In an interview with Okay FM on April 14, Robest Jnr Promise, King Promise's lookalike, revealed their intentions to legalise the association. He disclosed that registration was open for new members at a fee of GH¢500.

In a footage shared by @robestgh on TikTok, the members of the Four Kings Lookalike Association drove up in a white Merc with a 2018 registration number plate. They were all dressed in cute floral patterned shirts that hung loosely on their bodies.

Shortly after, the video of the lookalikes went viral, it sparked a debate on TikTok as many wondered how they could afford a car worth about GH¢400,000, especially, since it was known that they mostly resorted to begging online to fund their impersonating lifestyle.

This discovery was made when Robest broadcasted his displeasure after King Promise gave him a "lesser branded" phone.

After exploring the resort, the lookalikes ate some Jollof rice with chicken and veggies.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers question the source of the lookalike group's Mercedes Benz

Peeps are surprised that the lookalike group could afford to drive around in the expensive luxury car.

Kwesi Riche wrote:

You get small money, you go rent a car.

Ayaakama said:

Eiiii! You no go take the small money you get go give Maame... you take go rent car.

tymlyn03 wrote:

Begging ankasa money dey inside ooo wey no tax too.

Source: YEN.com.gh