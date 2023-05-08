Ghanaian actress and social media sensation Sheena Gakpe has exhibited her alluring dance moves in videos on her platform

The entertainer filmed herself in one of the videos sporting an all-black dress while performing to Armadilha by Guélcio Smith by DJ

One of her clips raked in over 75,000 views and more than 100 comments from netizens, with many drooling over her figure

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sheena Gakpe, a popular actress from Ghana on TikTok, has flaunted her curves by posting videos of herself dancing in alluring form-fitting attire.

The amusing clips show her attractive stature while she danced to upbeat music while wearing the clothes.

Plus-size lady displays confidence

The actress, who is plus-sized and has come to love her figure, showed that she could stay balanced while dancing. She proudly displayed her plus-size frame as she performed to Armadilha by DJ Guélcio Smith in one of the clips.

Sheena Gapke proudly displayed her physical characteristics, personal style, and adorable facial features.

At the time of this article, the viral video had over 75,000 views and more than 100 comments from online users.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to video of Sheena Gakpe

Trav Mcfairy said:

My favorite

mohajalloh posted:

So beautiful .

AHMED yousif commented:

I like you ♥.

Tru Piano Guru reacted:

That thing is the 9th wonder of the world.

Denz said:

Do it again and again, my dear, lovely view that.

lukmanbbello said:

Wow, amazing

Miracle Lamor posted

Wow, looking gorgeous. Be my wife.

DJ79 reacted:

The one person I look forward to see!

komenovoltage posted:

Wonderful

Mr Smith reacted:

You are always my favourite.

Mr Ntow commented:

Your guy is blessed.

kobbyprince said:

My heart skipped a beat when you turned

Wichtuor Puot said:

Hey, ur so gorgeous women ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Wichtuor Puot commented:

You're on fire, very pretty.

iamephraim_official commented:

I like what I see.

Francis said:

Natural body, so gorgeous

User2836442210625 posted:

People help me. This is emotional damage.

Kamala Williams posted:

So cute.

Angel reacted:

I want to dance now.

user2326168800749

Wow .

Simba Simon696

You look good.

St Louis SHS student dances to 'Sability' by singer Ayra Starr

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana exhibited her dance moves and wardrobe choices in a video on TikTok.

The small child participated in the video to the song Sability by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr while changing into several outfits.

She dances with excitement and intensity like a pro in the video that YEN.com.gh has viewed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh