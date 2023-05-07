Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor shared a video of herself jamming to Sarkodie and Black Sherif's Countryside song

She cruised in a car and was seen smiling in the videos looking happy after being away from social media for several months

Fans of Abena reacted to her video and welcomed her back on social media once again

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian mental health advocate and socialite Abena Korkor have again announced her presence on social media after taking a long break away from the platform.

Abena Korkor Photo credit: @missabenakorkor

Source: Instagram

In a trending video, Abena Korkor, who is known in private life as Lency Korkor Addo, made her second Instagram post after reappearing to make her first post on Instagram on May 1, 2023.

In the trending video, the beautiful former TV3 presenter had her usual low-cut hair and was singing along to the song by Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and the just-awarded Vodafone Ghana Music Award's Artiste of The Year, Hip-hop artiste Black Sherif.

Watch Abena Korkor's video below

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some Ghanaians reacted to Abena Korkor's video

Some Ghanaians and fans of the socialite were happy to see her back online to make her second post after staying away from social media for a long time.

lindalove1216 commented:

The most beautiful and intelligent

gloin59 commented:

But this lady, she’s really beautiful ooo

koonzy470 commented:

The only person I miss now ❤️❤️❤️

mzznaa_gh commented:

Awww mummy is backkkkkk miss u paaa

@officialsenselord commented:

Abena woso ate dodo ad3n ?

clap4jesusfurniture replied @officicialsenselord saying:

She wanted to shed some kilos off. Mind your business now! Didn't your mama teach you not to comment on people's weight?? Mannerless lot!

Piesie Esther looking happy after losing the award to Black Sherif causes a stir

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Piesie Esther, a well-known gospel singer from Ghana, was ecstatic when Black Sherif was named Artist of the Year. Though tipped as a potential winner for the night's prestigious award, she was not bothered that Blacko won it.

Although Piesie was also a strong contender for the award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2023, Ghanaians have shared sweet comments on Piesie's response, with many remarking that she acted maturely.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh