Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim blessed the timelines and eyeballs with adorable photos highlighting her near-natural facial look on Sunday, May 7.

The beautiful entertainer released the pictures in minimal makeup on her verified Instagram account with 7.4 million followers.

The actress, known for her class, beauty, talent, and high sense of fashion, sported curly extensions for the gram. She wore a beautiful smile for the moment.

Juliet Ibrahim flaunts her 'natural' face with minimal makeup in new photos. Photo credit: julietibrahim.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the images on her Instagram account, Juliet Ibrahim said,

''Happy Sunday, everyone, she captioned the frames, which received thousands of reactions and comments from fans.

Netizens who took to the comments area of her Sunday post gushed over her adorable near-natural look.

See the images below:

Fans gush over Juliet Ibrahim

07dikizito commented:

Happy Sunday, beautiful queen.

Andreacolomboi posted:

This lady is too fine, Jesus.

Habeb_gee reacted:

I'll let you be the judge while I'm d case.

Mmzee_18 commented:

Adorable.

Plantfully_based said:

Stunning .

Dorzeekotee posted:

Sunday Blessings .

Aigbe.sarah said:

Natural beauty❤️.

Olaniyibabatunde01 commented:

Beautiful. Happy Sunday to you, Juliet.

Juliet Ibrahim missing at 2023 VGMA

Relatedly, the actress was missing at the just-ended 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) on Saturday, May 6.

The prestigious music event at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) saw several hardworking musicians receive awards in the year under review.

Black Sherif won the Artiste of the Year and three other titles, Stonebwoy took home Best Reggae/ Dancehall Artiste, Piesie Esther won the Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year awards, Camidoh won Afrobeats Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, King Promise won Album of the Year with 5 Star, Sarkodie won Hiplife Artiste of the Year and Piesie Esther won Gospel Song and Artiste of the Year awards.

Nadia Buari and her pretty sister dance to 'Friday Night' by Lasmid at 2023 VGMA

In another story, YEN.com.gh published that famous Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari took time off her day to relieve stress from the long week at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The A-list movie personality was spotted with her sister Samera Buari Baeta dancing in the audience while fast-rising singer Lasmide performed his hit song Friday Night.

Nadia Buari and her sister steal the show in the audience

Nadia Buari and her sister grabbed the attention of eyeballs with their joyful dance moves on the night of one of Ghana's most significant music events.

Source: YEN.com.gh