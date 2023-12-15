An overzealous fitness enthusiast fell on stage when he attempted to live a confident plus-size woman

In an incredible video, he struts his boldness through a crowd onto the stage before showing off his physique to the audience

The clip capturing the moment he collapsed with the lady has elicited funny reactions from online users

The incredible moment the weight of a plus-size woman overcame a supposed fitness model has emerged in a much-watched video on social media.

The clip begins with the bodybuilder strutting his way to the stage, where he flexes his muscles to an audience. He delivered several poses as she showed off his chiselled physique.

Fitness enthusiast “faints” after failed attempt to lift plus-size lady. Photo credit: PM Images/gharticlestv (Instagram).

Source: Getty Images

The young man, however, failed to lift the plus-size woman as he fell on the stage. He was visibly overwhelmed by the weight of the lady.

Posting the video of the scenes, the Ghanaian Instagram blog captioned it as ''Wei ‍♂️.''

More than 3,000 people have watched the footage, which drew funny reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Folks react to the video

Reactions have trailed the post made by Gharticlestv about the fitness model.

Chelsea_is_cherrie indicated:

I feel sorry for the girl .

Protocol201 said:

No be say guyman no fit carry the girl, but he never eat. camp life.

Kb.the3rd reacted:

Wei. Obi serious boy.

Labista_mann indicated:

Squat fail .

Kojosyrupgh commented:

I laugh to cry .

Robertinho.adonzy said:

Every great man is brought by woman when he mumu.

Scarciesbilly posted:

@miss_aay_jay naija not dey carry last .

I-am_mudah posted:

Werey u no see man carry.. na woman u wan carry.

Miss_abegold said:

I didn’t expect the last part .

Lilianamakye indicated:

I didn't see that coming.

Bawuahkwaku posted:

Tell me your country is a joke without telling me your country is a joke.

Abdeldala reacted:

One man down.

Owuraku_jay_gh said:

Banku matso .

Source: YEN.com.gh