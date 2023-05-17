Social media influencer and TikTok star Trenubb has entertained his online viewers with his dance moves

Despite having no arms and only one leg, the content creator can also play basketball and drums like a professional

The fun footage in which he dances to commemorate Mexico's victory over the second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 received mixed views

Inspirational social media influencer and TikTok star Trenubb, who can play basketball and drums despite having no arms, has delighted his online audience with his dance moves.

Trenubb, who also has only one leg, was born without his arms and one leg, but he lives his life to show that disability is not inability.

Born Tredante Bias, he delivered the exciting footage showing off his dance routines to entertaining songs. He proved he can maintain balance despite his condition.

TikTok star with no arms exhibits dance moves in an adorable video. Photo credit: trenubb.

Source: Instagram

Trenubb celebrates in video

The TikTok star posted the video on his Instagram and TikTok accounts to commemorate Cinco de Mayo, a yearly celebration on May 5 to mark Mexico's victory over the second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Trenubb delivered several dance routines as he vibed to the moving songs in the short footage, raking up over 3,500 views and more than 90 comments on both platforms.

Most online community members celebrated in the comments section of his post. Some shared varied views.

Watch the video below:

Jaythebleep commented:

Love those songs.

Braidloxjourney

What is the second song; I love it .

Alx.santosm posted:

Bring all the flow, this dude.

Toinetteowens said:

Get it.

Dimelopachi posted:

First of all, Elvis Crespo is from Puerto Rico not Mexico and second, and the meringue comes from the Dominican Republic not Mexico. Third, you're the best; I like your videos if you can, there's no excuse for anyone .

Vantoinettelewis said:

Elvis Crespo is Puerto Rican; what does Puerto Rico have to do with the independence of Mexico? And the freedom of Mexico is of September 16.

Source: YEN.com.gh