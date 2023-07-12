Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has shared how he feels about people's negative reactions after he announced that he had quit school

In an interview on TV3 New Day, he told Cookie Tee that people are not concerned about his music and mental health but with his academic records

People in the comments advised him to further his education since it was beneficial, while others spoke about the importance of mental health and depression

Kumerican rapper Yaw Tog has opened up about the struggles of dropping out of school and his thoughts about people's reactions to the news.

Yaw Tog opens up about mental health. Image Credit: @yawtog_yt

Source: Instagram

Yaw Tog opens up about mental health and dropping out of school

In an interview on TV3 New Day, host Cookie Tee asked him why he complained about his friends furthering their education and landing jobs when he chose to be a school dropout.

In response, Yaw Tog stated that it was indeed his choice to drop out of school.

However, he constantly has people asking him about the status of his academics and when he would return to them.

He added that people ask those questions without factoring in his mental health and that nobody cares about his music and how he has made it in the industry.

"I've been down for a while," he told Cookie Tee.

The Sore hitmaker added that his team, mom and loved ones, have held him down through the difficult times.

Below is a video of Yaw Tog opening about the struggles of quitting school.

Ghanaians react to video of Yaw Tog sharing his struggles after quitting school

People reacted to the video and encouraged him to follow in the footsteps of other young musicians who furthered their education despite the demanding nature of the music business.

Other fans also observed a change in Yaw Tog's accent during the interview.

See some comments from the interview below:

nanaamaelikplim stated:

Amongst all the young artists.. It's only Gyakie who took education personally....

joaney_elorm said:

Boy, go to school - there are a lot of educated musicians older and better - learn before it’s too late

_karlyscamera commented:

So where from senior man's accent?

vinyoa remarked:

Hmm

@Radio_myke said:

Hmm this issues of depression needs to critically looked at

@lewisrayjnr remarked:

nbs accent o ei

@GoffyHino1 said:

Young man you gas go back to school study properly get your BSC Keep it anywhere you like and continue with whatever thing you're doing now

Yaw Tog donates to underprivileged school

YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Tog visited an underprivileged school and donated books, and stationery.

The donation was part of the activities of his charity organisation, Tog Life Foundation.

He took pictures with all the students, and a video of them mobbing him during the taking of the picture warmed many hearts.

