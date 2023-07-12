Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has said that he feels he is doing things grown-ups are not doing, making his close friends call him Akwadaa Nyame

The young artiste revealed that he tries his best to provide for his family, succeed in his career and motivate others who look up to him

He added that he had grown a thick skin to the critics and regular challenges he faces in the entertainment and music industry

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog known privately as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has said that he is nicknamed Akwadaa Nyame because his close friends and relatives feel he does things that adults have not done nor are doing.

In an interview with TV3, the Sore hitmaker revealed that he had been called names by family and friends because of his hard work and exceptional abilities, which were unique from his peers.

The award-winning artiste detailed that the captivating nickname, Akwadaa Nyame hinted at his ability to accomplish what many adults have yet to achieve.

During the interview, the young rapper confidently asserted his musical prowess. He stated that he had worked hard over the years and became an idol to many while catering to his family.

"I am nicknamed Akwadaa Nyame because I do what grown-ups are not doing. I work hard on my music career, I try to provide for my family and inspire others looking up to me, " Yaw Tog said.

Watch the video of Yaw Tog talking about his career and the reason for his nickname below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yaw Tog's statements about his nickname

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Tog's video, praising his talents, while others criticised him for being arrogant.

jigga_master commented:

If u call your self akwadaa nyame then what will black sherif call himself what do u hvone track no

jdweneghana commented:

Smart responses ...Great guy ❤️❤️

thankyouheavenly_father commented:

First time I heard your music I thought kunta kinte of bradez

Yaw Tog reveals he has achieved more than his peers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Yaw Tog said in an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Agyenkwa FM that he had accomplished things that people his age had not yet done.

The 20-year-old rapper expressed his gratitude to God for bringing him this far and for his most proud accomplishments. Tog highlighted his musical endeavours, record company, Tog Life Music, and nonprofit, Tog Life Foundation.

