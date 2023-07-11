Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang has said that his wife caught him cheating several times with the help of the Holy Spirit

The successful actor made these revelations in his latest memoir, which has detailed some happenings in his life

He added that his wife's uncanny intuition had saved them from many situations

Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang, popularly known as Pusher, has said that his wife, Elom, caught him cheating on her on several occasions.

The actor added that his wife's ability to catch him cheating was a result of her spirituality and the Holy Spirit's influences.

Adjetey Anang reveals the Holy Spirit aided his wife in catching him when he cheated Photo credit: @adjeteyanang

In his latest memoir, the successful actor revealed that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He detailed that he had cheated on his wife both emotionally and physically.

In Adjetey's controversial memoir, the ace actor apologized to the ladies he had engaged in such acts.

The successful actor indicated in his book that while engaging in these acts, an uncanny intuition by his spiritual wife aided her in catching him.

"Yes, I have cheated on my wife before in the various forms that cheating could be defined as, both emotionally and physically.

Elom has an uncanny intuition - obviously due to her sensitivity to the Holy Spirit - which leads her to discover things in the nick of time to save us from terrible trouble. Many times when have gone down the slippery slope of destruction, she would have a dream that would sometimes shake me to the bone in its accuracy of the things I was biding from her", Adjetey said.

See some pages from Adjetey Anang's book below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Adjetey Anang's cheating revelation

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the revelations in the book, appreciating Adjetey's honesty and maturity in his memoir.

mz_frimpomah commented:

Now this is a book worth my coins. A man that writes with such honesty & takes accountability.

kobirana commented:

By December de3, na yennyinaa yaka yenum ns3m w) book mu

maame_kutuwaa commented:

This book is worth buying and reading, did y’all see names of those he flirt with in it… the book that trended some weeks ago belongs to children and not some of us.

gh_doll32 commented;

I don’t know why men grow up before realizing their mistakes last last they will return back to their wives.

