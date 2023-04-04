Photos and a video of Yaw Tog donating branded exercise books to some pupils in underprivileged schools have emerged online

The donation formed part of activities of the charity organisation spearheaded by the 'Sophia' crooner

The kids were overjoyed to see the rapper as they almost mobbed him while taking a selfie with them

Thriving Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has donated some educational items to underprivileged schools in the country.

This forms part of the activities of his newly launched charity organisation called Tog Life Foundation.

Yaw Tog donates to underprivileged schools. Photo Source: @toglife_foundation

Source: Instagram

His foundation donated exercise books branded with his image to underprivileged pupils who were elated to meet the talented Yaw Tog

In a video that surfaced online pertaining to the donation, the ‘Sore’ hitmaker was captured taking a selfie with the pupils when they tried to mob him.

In a set of photos, the 19-year-old rapper was captured taking a group picture with the pupils. They beamed with smiles as they raised the branded books that were given to them in the air.

See beautiful pictures from the donation exercise of the Tog Life Foundation.

Below are more videos and pictures of the donation exercise.

