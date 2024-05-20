A video of a Ghanaian musician opening up on his decision to relocate to Canada has gone viral

In the video, he said he had no regret over his decision to quit music to start afresh in Canada

He is delighted he chose to work as a truck driver, adding that he has achieved a lot more since he relocated to Canada

Popular Ghanaian musician Patrick Adu is trending after he opened up about his decision to quit music and relocate abroad.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, the young man, who was speaking in an interview, said he opted to relocate abroad to seek greener pastures.

Ghanaian musician turns truck driver in Canada Photo credit: @SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Currently working as a truck driver, Patrick Adu said he had been able to achieve a lot more in six years in Canada compared to his time in Ghana, where he was widely known, especially for his movie soundtracks.

However, he said that times have changed as more people have thronged the North American country, making the search for jobs more difficult.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 views and 90 comments.

Ghanaians commended him

Social media users who reacted to the post commended him for relocating abroad to seek greener pastures, whereas others also opened up on his impact in Kumawood movies

@ksurvive8352 stated:

Anytime you hear his voice in a kumahood movie you know it a banger movie ... This man be legend in the soundtrack game and movie industry

@stevewilson5772 added:

Patrick welcome to Canada. You motivated me to work hard.

@ameyawdacosta75 commented:

I know Patrick very well we were attended the same church together in kumasi atimatim chairman junction he is very good person Patrick is Ameyaw

@charlessuleman6523 replied:

I think DJ Nyame should change the title to chat the with the voice behind kumahood movie soundtrack

@KennyDrah added:

Very insightful interview, we miss kumahood movies and Na true you made the movies even if not nice you’re itching to watch

Otumfuo Nana quits acting and relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Nana Boakye Ansah, popularly known as Otumfuo Nana, announced that he now works as a security guard abroad.

He revealed on TikTok, posting a photo of himself in his work uniform standing near a police vehicle on a sunny morning.

The Kumasi Magazin Abrabo actor smiled and looked visibly excited in his work uniform, indicating that he is delighted with his new job.

