A female Nsein Senior High School student won the admiration of her colleagues with her dance moves

In a video, she displays charming motions as she dances to Terminator by Ghanaian singer King Promise

Many members of the TikTok community who headed to the comment section of the video with over 560,000 views expressed admiration for her

A female Nsein Senior High School student won the admiration of her colleagues with her dance moves during an entertainment event on campus.

The young learner was recorded dancing while displaying her talent to her mates at the gathering.

Nsein SHS girl exhibits dance moves. Photo credit: Nana Ba Vasco 2234.

Source: TikTok

Girl exudes confidence

The short clip shows her wearing a top with thin straps and grooving along with some charming moves to Terminator by Ghanaian singer King Promise.

She shakes and opens her legs before walking to greet her friends in the footage seen by YEN.com.gh.

The young dancer incorporated trendy dance moves into her motions, including the Terminator dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the talented schoolgirl

The performance had netizens lavishing her with compliments. YEN.com.gh compiled some for your reading.

Ata stated:

Hi pretty.

Guinness ♥️ reacted:

I beg those are my legs, ohhhh.

Francis Gabah commented:

Slay queen.

Efiah said:

Great Nseinsco❤️My school.

Kathy____Purple said:

I miss school.

OBO Baddest mentioned:

You are such a lovely cute baby .

kofipaintsil5 posted:

This girl, she was my jnr RSM in school.

Bra Evans said:

Yoooo, the nobles .

User8233794245799 commented:

Big sis, keep up.

OHEMAA JT2 posted:

Great dance, girl.

Yaamaxi said:

Give it to them.

Allo Justice commented:

Nice moves.

Maameesi posted:

Herrr, my school paaa na, this girl is wearing this at the assembly hall.

Mrs Ofosu said:

Nice one der.

Samuel Akordor commented:

Nice job.

Boy with super dance moves

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young boy thrilled people on social media with his professional dance moves after his enthralling video with many views emerged on social media.

His incredible dance moves have been viewed more than 94,000 times as he busted moves while being recorded on camera.

In the footage, the energic youngster performs a series of moves like a professional dancer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh