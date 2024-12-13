Ghanaian rapper Yaw Siki, who now goes by Brother Yaw, has released a new Christian song

The rapper's video of him lip-syncing the new track garnered significant traction on social media

The performance caught the attention of Sarkodie, who reacted to Yaw Siki's impeccable raps

Ghanaian rapper Isaac Okai, popularly known as Yaw Siki, whose close brush with death influenced him to become a preacher, has released a new song.

The song, Oreba, followed a slew of Christian songs released by Yaw Siki, who now goes by his new name - Brother Yaw.

A snippet of the song released on social media has gained significant traction as fans reminisce on the preacher's days as one of Ghana's best rappers.

Sarkodie hypes Yaw Siki after new song

Sarkodie was one of several musicians who still hold Brother Yaw in high esteem after collaborating with him during his career's early days.

The celebrated African rapper cosigned Yaw Siki's new song on Twitter, drawing the attention of scores of fans to the converted rapper.

Yaw Siki had a life-threatening accident in 2013 on the Tema-bound stretch of the motorway.

As a result, the musician left his secular music lifestyle and has released gospel tracks Thank You, Ohene, and Medi Wekyi.

He now spends his days preaching the gospel in commercial buses and his church.

Fans react to Yaw Siki's new song

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Yaw Siki's new track, Oreba.

@OnyamebaTipGh said:

"So I have been asking myself this question. That when are you going to drop a song for Christ since u found Him. Thank God for Oreba."

@siaw2g9 wrote:

"I was expecting you to blend your talent with faith when you left us sololoti. This is good man keep it up."

@thtechservices noted:

"You have taken to long to do this but I know God time is the best welcome back is all about fire for Christ."

Sarkodie collaborates with Ben South

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had dropped a skit for his latest song, No Sir, featuring content creator Ben South.

The collab, which comes ahead of his Rapperholic concert in Kumasi, went viral online, with fans praising the creativity.

Popular content creator Ben South also shared a behind-the-scenes video, giving fans a glimpse into the production process.

