Musician Kuami Eugene has opened up about the conversation he had with Richie Mensah before leaving his record label, Lynx Entertainment

Recounting that conversation, the Belinda hitmaker noted that they were on a rooftop when Richie told him that he was one artist who would not fail if he were to leave the record label

He said that Richie advised him to prepare for the day he left the record label because that day would surely come

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has opened up about the mixed emotions that ensued when he left his former record label, Lynx Entertainment, under Richie Mensah.

Kuami Eugene speaks about leaving Lynx Entertainment. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene speaks about leaving Lynx

In an exclusive interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime's Changes, Kuami Eugene noted that he had some good moments with the record label.

In the interview, he said that everyone at Lynx Entertainment agreed that he was mature enough to handle his affairs independently.

"Richie told me you are a big boy now to handle your affairs. He told me point blank that you are one person who cannot fail when you leave Lynx," Kuami Eugene said.

Recounting the fond moment with his former manager Richie, Kuami Eugene noted that they were on the rooftop chatting when he said those kind words to him.

The Monica hitmaker noted that Richie told him to prepare for the time when he would leave the record label because there would surely be a time like that.

"He told me to actually prepare before the time, and the time came," said the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year.

Kuami Eugene speaks about marriage and kids

YEN.com.gh reported that former Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, shared his views on marriage and kids in an exclusive interview on Joy Prime's Changes with Roselyn Felli.

The 27-year-old singer noted that he might consider marriage when he turns 30 but would prefer having between 8 to 10 kids rather than getting married.

His views on marriage started a debate on social media, with many people advising him in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh