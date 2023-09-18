Singer Kuami Eugene held a burning newspaper while shooting the music video of Fate, a song off his new album, Love & Chaos

He revealed in the caption that he took that risk for his fans

Many people advised him to be safe during his music video shoots

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene got many Ghanaians worried when he held a burning paper for a scene in his music video shoot.

Kuami Eugene holds a burning paper in a music video shoot. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene holds a burning paper in a music video shoot

Kuami Eugene held a burning newspaper for a scene in the music video of his yet-to-released song, Fate.

The song is off his long-awaited album, Love & Chaos, set to be released in October 2023.

Captioning the post, the 'Take Away' hitmaker said that he took that risk for his fans. He wrote:

Things I Go Through For Y’all. FATE #LoveAndChaos

In the video, the director of the scene was heard shouting, "Put am down" when the newspaper burnt halfway.

Below is a video of Kuami Eugene holding a burning paper in a music video shoot.

Ghanaians react to a video of Kuami Eugene holding a burning paper

Many people admired the lengths to which Kuami Eugene took to record the music video. Others also advised him to be cautious when shooting such risky scenes for his music videos.

official_dacoster said:

Should I recreate this???!!! This is nice!! ❤️

kwartengjusteegmail.co7 said:

Kuami put the graphic down ur hands go burn unexpectedly

kelly_zookz said:

Hard oo chaleee

frema.__ said:

Wob3hye na wode3 tena hc

kofi__sam said:

Nana.. I beg no burn your hands o

fastlane__phones_ remarked:

The job no be easy like that eii

tim_lifeman said:

I don't understand when you guys said you go through things for us? Guy u dey hustle for your money stop music let's see who's account gonna stop receiving money you dey whn me?

roselynfelli stated:

That’s why you are the best ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh