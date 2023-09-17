Talented songstress S3fa has delivered a stunning set of dance moves after her private album-listening

The singer debuted the dance for her new single, Vibration, with the help of Incredible Zigi and his crew

S3fa looked terrific in an ash-coloured fit wear that hugged her curves to perfection

Ghanaian singer S3fa, born Sefadzi Abena Amesu, has revealed another hit song, Vibration, with a catchy dance choreography from Incredible Zigi and the DWP dance crew.

The singer held a classy private listening for her incoming EP, Vibrations, at one of Ghana's posh fine dining restaurants, La Maison.

During the ceremony, S3fa performed her new single off the incoming EP, scheduled to drop this Thursday, September 21, 2023.

A photo collage of S3fa and Incredible Zigi with DWP Image credit: @s3fa_gh @incrediblezigi

Source: Instagram

S3fa wore a glistering, heavily beaded dress which accentuated her legs. The gown shone as she moved around at the album listening while performing Vibration.

After giving her fans a teaser of what to expect on Thursday, the songstress added new dance moves to excite her audience.

Check out the new Vibration dance challenge below:

Peeps react to the Vibration dance challenge from S3fa and Incredible Zigi

Many were stunned by the musician's new looks and curves, mesmerising them as S3fa danced to her new tune.

iammzgee commented:

Tugbeze ❤️❤️ our treasure

sista.afia commented:

Give demm

hala_wear100 commented:

Naaaaa this song is nice .

shadouttv commented:

Nice, we been waiting for this jamm finally send for post

hala_wear100 commented:

Nice

akhoshuah_rockson commented:

The song is nice, but I thought she said she ain’t doing no surgery that shape is all natural and the waistline she was born like that waioooo

S3fa wins Best Female Act for Ghana at Basadi Music Awards in South Africa

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported S3fa's win as Ghana's first female act to bring home a Basadi Musci Award.

The Ghanaian singer showed up in a gorgeous black corseted gown to receive her award at the prestigious ceremony in South Africa.

The Fever hitmaker emerged as the winner of the Ghanaian Female Act of the Year category ahead of her incoming EP, Vibrations.

Source: YEN.com.gh