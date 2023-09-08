Highlife singer Kuami Eugene is set to release a new album titled Love & Chaos in October

Eugene announced the new project with a video in which he set a car on fire with other valuable items

The singer's album will be coming on the back of his recent break from music following the deaths of his grandma and father

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Highlife music sensation Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has bounced back after his recent hiatus from music.

The Dollar On You hitmaker has been forced to take a break from music in the past few months after losing two of his loved ones.

Kuami Eugene is set to release a new album, Love & Chaos, in October Photo source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene loses his grandmother and father in quick succession

Kuami Eugene announced the passing of his beloved grandmother, Maame, on May 27, 2023. He expressed sadness over the death of the 100-year-old woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Barely two months after the 26-year-old singer lost his father, Alex Marfo. He announced his father's passing on July 23.

A 40-day observance was held for Eugene's father a few weeks ago, where the singer was criticised for his outfit for the ceremony.

Kuami Eugene to drop Love & Chaos album in October

The 2020 VGMA Artiste Of The Year winner seems to have put the pain of losing his loved ones behind him. He has announced a new album titled Love & Chaos.

The announcement on his Instagram page came with a short video in which Eugene parked some clothes (including what he wore for VGMA), bags, and other items into a car and set fire to them.

"It’s been difficult times for myself and my family. We’ve said goodbye to loved ones too soon. Buh I’m glad to be back to announce Love & Chaos Album which drops this October," his caption read.

Ghanaians upbeat about Kuami Eugene's upcoming album

The announcement from Kuami Eugene has excited many of his followers. Already, they are expectant of the new project.

_richieo said:

My bro with the we are waiting!

princybright said:

So Kwame you burn the car Wey I Dey search car do uber small small collect them. I beg you owe me Benz one for me and one for Dr. Pounds. Look sharp

gukem999 said:

This is wild bro

yawabrantieofficial said:

We miss you @kuamieugene WTG you are back with Love & Chaos ❤️

Kuami Eugene and Samira Bawumia fly together

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene and Ghana's second lady Samira Bawumia were recently spotted flying together.

The award-winning singer shared the memorable moment on his Instagram, which got many Ghanaians talking.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh