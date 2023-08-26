Kuami Eugene, in a video, attended his father's funeral service in a black long-sleeve shirt, trousers, platform boots and earrings

Ghanaian music sensation Kuami Eugene, in a video, attended his late father's funeral service, and his choice of outfit sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

The young artist opted for a rather unconventional attire for the solemn occasion. He wore a black long-sleeve shirt, trousers, platform boots, and even sported earrings. Walking alongside his entourage, he seemed relaxed, even chewing gum as he entered the service venue. His casual demeanour did not sit well with many Ghanaians.

Critics quickly took to social media to express their discontent. They deemed Kuami Eugene's attire inappropriate and unsuitable for a funeral service, particularly one of his own father. Many felt that the outfit was shabby and failed to show the respect and reverence that such an event demands.

Amid the backlash, some individuals suggested that Kuami Eugene could have chosen to wear a traditional outfit instead. Traditional clothing is often considered a symbol of respect for the departed and the occasion itself. In contrast, his modern and somewhat flashy attire appeared to clash with the solemnity of the event, leaving many disappointed.

Kuami Eugene sets tongues wagging

nana4realone commented:

At your father's funeral.....????asking for a friend, you can't do this in Ashanti kingdom

whats_up_gh said:

What happened to our culture.. they should be tutu ntoma

akosua__stella reacted:

Attending your Father’s 40 days observation like a guest and chewing gum like this dier Ei

