MUSIGA Elects Bessa Simons As New President Over Ras Appiah Caleb (Video)
- MUISGA elected veteran Highlife singer Bessa Simons as its new subastantive president on Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Bessa won a landslide victory against his only contender Ras Appiah Caleb after voting across the regions
- A video popped up showing Bessa and his supporters in an ecstatic mood after the results were declared
Veteran Highlife musician Bessa Simons has been elected as the new president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).
The Belembe singer was voted as MUSIGA's head in a long-expected election held under the auspices of the Electoral Commission of Ghana on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.
Bessa Simons who has been acting as MUSIGA's president in the past four years defeated his only contender Ras Appiah Caleb. He polled 324 votes against Caleb's 66.
The elections, YEN.com.gh understands, took place across designated polling centres across the 16 regions of the country.
Below is a breakdown of the regional results as reported by Graphic Online.
Ashanti:
Bessa Simons: 53 votes
Ras Caleb: 8 votes
Brong Ahafo Region:
Bessa Simons: 35 votes
Ras Caleb: 3 votes
Central Region:
Bessa Simons: 44 votes
Ras Caleb: 10 votes
Eastern Region:
Bessa Simons: 25 votes
Ras Caleb: 2 votes
Greater Accra:
Bessa Simons: 83 votes
Ras Caleb: 24 votes
Upper East:
Bessa Simons: 16 votes
Ras Caleb: 2 votes
Upper West:
Bessa Simons: 9 votes
Ras Caleb: 2 votes
Northern Region:
Bessa Simons: 19 votes
Ras Caleb: 4 votes
Volta Region:
Bessa Simons: 22 votes
Ras Caleb: 7 votes
Western Region:
Bessa Simons: 18 votes
Ras Caleb: 4 votes
Bessa Simons and supporters jubilate
After the declaration of the results, Bessa Simons and his supporters were spotted jubilating over the win.
In a video sighted on Instagram, Bessa's supporters poured powder on him and chanted his name.
Source: YEN.com.gh