MUSIGA elected veteran Highlife singer Bessa Simons as its new president on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Bessa won a landslide victory against his only contender Ras Appiah Caleb after voting across the regions

A video popped up showing Bessa and his supporters in an ecstatic mood after the results were declared

Veteran Highlife musician Bessa Simons has been elected as the new president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

The Belembe singer was voted as MUSIGA's head in a long-expected election held under the auspices of the Electoral Commission of Ghana on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Bessa Simons who has been acting as MUSIGA's president in the past four years defeated his only contender Ras Appiah Caleb. He polled 324 votes against Caleb's 66.

Bessa Simons is the new MUSIGA president Photo source: @graphicshowbiz

Source: Instagram

The elections, YEN.com.gh understands, took place across designated polling centres across the 16 regions of the country.

Below is a breakdown of the regional results as reported by Graphic Online.

Ashanti:

Bessa Simons: 53 votes

Ras Caleb: 8 votes

Brong Ahafo Region:

Bessa Simons: 35 votes

Ras Caleb: 3 votes

Central Region:

Bessa Simons: 44 votes

Ras Caleb: 10 votes

Eastern Region:

Bessa Simons: 25 votes

Ras Caleb: 2 votes

Greater Accra:

Bessa Simons: 83 votes

Ras Caleb: 24 votes

Upper East:

Bessa Simons: 16 votes

Ras Caleb: 2 votes

Upper West:

Bessa Simons: 9 votes

Ras Caleb: 2 votes

Northern Region:

Bessa Simons: 19 votes

Ras Caleb: 4 votes

Volta Region:

Bessa Simons: 22 votes

Ras Caleb: 7 votes

Western Region:

Bessa Simons: 18 votes

Ras Caleb: 4 votes

Bessa Simons and supporters jubilate

After the declaration of the results, Bessa Simons and his supporters were spotted jubilating over the win.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Bessa's supporters poured powder on him and chanted his name.

