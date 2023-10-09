The 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has started, and the preliminary stages have seen some schools already eliminated

In one of the contests, Achimota School competed against Notre Dame and St Francis

At the end of the competition, Achimota School won the contest, Achimota School won with an impressive 60 points

The preliminary stage of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz has begun, and schools are booking their slots for the next competition stage.

Achimota School in the Greater Accra region emerged winners of a preliminary 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

The school was victorious over Notre Dame Girls' SHS and St. Francis Girls' SHS to advance to the next stage of the competition.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, announcing Achimota School's win, it indicated the scores of the three schools.

Achimota School garnered 60 points. Notre Dame Girls' SHS and St. Francis Girls' SHS ended up with 41 and 17 points, respectively.

A portion of the post read: “Impressively done by Achimota School. Congrats and see you at the next stage.”

Comments on the post

Netizens have been reacting to the post on social media. Read some of them below:

@Real_AlGh said:

The big schools are waiting for you

@mickey_Ceres asked:

Notre dam, Where was the electron collision

@hon_francis_ wrote:

When I see a mixed sex school dominating over single sex schools, I feel proud. Congrats @AchimotaSchool

@_pandax1 said:

Pacesetters for a reason

@s_nii_adjetey said:

From Gambaga to Accra

Wesley Girls beats St Peters

In a separate preliminary contest, Wesley Girls High School was victorious over St Peters Boys and Louis Rutten SHS.

The team from Wesley Girls won by 52 points, while their closest contender, St Peters, garnered 37 points, and Louis Rutten SHS earned 19 points.

Pope John SHS triumphs over St Peter's SHS to win NSMQ Eastern Regional Championship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary previously won the Eastern Regional Championship of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

On Saturday, July 15, the school's squad defeated Abuakwa State College and St. Peter's Boys Senior High School with 32 points in the final regional contest.

The @NSMQGhana tweeted each competing school's outstanding outcomes at the Eastern Regional Championship.

