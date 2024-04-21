Ghanaian musician Sefa caused a frenzy when a video of her and a fan giving a steamy show at Accravaganza on the night of Saturday, April 20, 2024, surfaced online

The fan requested to check the softness of Sefa's backside and also to grind her while on stage, to which she obliged

Many people talked about the moment being a dream come true for the fan

Sefa and a fan at Accravaganza. Image Credit: @pulseghana and @s3fa_gh

Sefa and a fan entertain fans with a steamy show

During Sefa's performance at Accravaganza on Saturday, April 20, 2024, she decided to bring a die-hard fan on stage to dance with.

The fan requested to check the softness of her backside after he had grinded her, to which Sefa obliged.

The moment she began to sing her 2019 hit song Shuga, which featured music duo Dope Nation, he turned her backside towards the crotch of the young man and whined her waist slowly.

The young man was overwhelmed with emotions as he grabbed Sefa's waist towards him with force. The two put up a steamy show on stage as they bumped heads and got touchy.

Below is a snippet of Sefa's performance at Accravaganza.

Reactions to the viral video of an interaction between Sefa and a fan

Below are the reactions to the video of Sefa and a fan displaying steamy dance moves on stage during her performance at Accravaganza:

lightqhels said:

Unforgettable moment of his life. A lifetime video on his storage devise lol

caramel.selby said:

“ Ask and you shall receive “….

omar_shizzle said:

Me Wey I dey watch saff I dey feel for here how much more the guy

joey_gb3k3 said:

Herh naaa…Sefa can’t do this to me …going to court on Monday

afro_.bedee said:

He never go wash the trouser

1damn_lamar said:

I make happy give the guy pass

aidpril said:

This is what consent looks like. Shout out to the real ones!

godswilldadie said:

If he gets the nyash he go knack like e be his last knacking

ohjoo_ said:

My crush wey Dey do this . I’m not hurt o. The fact that eno be me wey Dey grind am dey pain me

