Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has disclosed his intentions to retire at a very early age

He said he is saving more money and writing for other artistes also helps him make more money

Many admired his incredible talent in writing Joyce Blessing's Victory as they shared their views on his retiring early

Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene has disclosed that he wants to retire at 35, hence the reason he is working hard in the music industry.

Kuami Eugene opens up about retiring early.

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene speaks about retirement

During an interview on 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb, Kumai Eugene, disclosed that he is working hard and saving more in order to retire at 35.

He disclosed that working as a writer for other musicians makes him a lot of money regardless of the genre, be it a gospel or a circular song.

"I want to retire at 35 so I dey pack more money," he said.

During the interview, Giovani Caleb hailed Kuami Eugene for being a prolific and God-gifted writer after he wrote gospel singer Joyce Blessing's Victory.

Sharing how he wrote the touching lyrics to the song, the Angela hitmaker said:

"I had to put myself in her shoes."

Answering whether Joyce Blessing paid for his services, he stated there was an agreement and that it was very classified.

Video of Kuami Eugene disclosing the age he would like to retire from music.

Ghanaians hail Kuami Eugene's talent

Many people talked about how talented Kuami Eugene is as they applauded him in the comments.

azenabstella said:

He is a blessing to this country

adomyehowah said:

I thought you already on pension

sekinaquartey said:

Wale said the same thing ok

kwame_saturday_official said:

Kwame foc ne guy guy

innocentkhano said:

Great

iam.rnb said:

Nkunim

Kuami Eugene reveals he wrote Becca's Mi Ni Waa in 2017

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene told Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show that he has written songs for numerous artistes.

The singer revealed that before he got into the limelight, he wrote Becca's 2017 hit song Me Ni Waa. This revelation came as a surprise to many Ghanaians, who said it was a testament to how incredibly talented he is.

Source: YEN.com.gh