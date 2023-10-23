Onua Showtime host Nana Ama looked ethereal in an African print ensemble and short hairstyle on the show

Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene, Adina and Morphty looked classy in designer outfits as they performed for the studio audience

Some social media users have praised the Onua Showtime production team and the host for always giving them insightful content

Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown has made Ghanaians fall in love with her classy look after her breathtaking look at the 2023 EMY Africa Awards.

Nana Ama McBrown, Morphty, Kuami Eugene and Adina rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @onuatv

The style icon Mrs Mensah wore a classy corseted dress designed with plain white fabric and suede as she hosted Kuami Eugene and Adina on the Onua Showtime program.

Nana Ama McBrown looks effortlessly chic in an African print cropped jacket

The 46-year-old looked younger than her age as she slipped on a round-neck corseted dress styled with an African print jacket.

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a short frontal bob hairstyle and flawless makeup while performing with Mophty on the show.

Kuami Eugene looks dapper in a white shirt and red trousers

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene looked dashing with a white long-sleeve shirt and tailor-to-fit red trousers as he wowed the crowd with an electrifying performance.

Ghanaians have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stunning look on the Onua showtime program

Junioroffical stated:

Utv showbiz na mp3yinfuo 3gyimi na onua tv showtime na 3y3 3nigye nkuaaa

Nananhyiraboateng stated:

This woman is too good ❣️❣️❣️❣️

Brishminglenana stated:

the expensive entertainment show

alleyesonfrancisca stated:

Beautiful woman

mogasty8109 stated:

No size

aquosua_vee stated:

Aawww Nana AMA aw, I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️

Amosnyame stated:

In the whole Ghana, we have only two Nana one is giving us joy and happiness, and the other is giving us hardship and frustration

Azenabstella stated:

Whether you like or you do like, still in Ghana, it's Nana oooooo Nana that's all❤️

