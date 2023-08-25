Contestant Naomi on Ghana's dating show Date Rush openly confessed her celebrity crush on host Giovani Caleb in a video shared by TV3 Ghana

Naomi revealed that her admiration for Giovani was the reason she participated in the show

Giovani playfully responded to the revelation by taking a brief walk on stage, and the video garnered widespread attention and reactions on social media

Naomi, a contestant on the popular Ghanaian dating show Date Rush, recently surprised host Giovani Caleb with a candid confession.

In a video shared on TV3 Ghana's Facebook page, Naomi openly revealed that Giovani Caleb is her celebrity crush.

She expressed that her admiration for the charismatic host largely influenced her decision to appear on the show.

Giovani leaves stage as Date Rush lady calls him her crush Photo credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: Facebook

"God is very creative. I have a celebrity crush and that's the reason I am here. That's you, Giovani," Naomi confessed with a smile in the TV3 video.

Giovani Caleb, taken aback by the unexpected revelation, playfully responded by taking a brief walk on the stage before returning to his position and then walked off the stage.

Ghanaians react to video of Giovani walking off the Date Rush stage

The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing numerous reactions from viewers who found the moment endearing and entertaining.

Yeboah Appiah -Agyei Stephen said:

Awwww Giovanni you so funny ...l Love watching your programs , keep up the good work, we are proud of you.

Babynaa Ruthacia commented:

Giovanni with the flex we are lucky he didn’t make some Michael Jackson moves

Tiban-ye Huudi Thomas indicated:

As long as Samson grows stronger Delilah will become more strategic

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh