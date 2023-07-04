Ghanaian gospel artiste Joyce Blessing proved her resilience after emerging from her hiatus with a new stylist trendy look

Joyce Blessing took a break after reports of infidelity threatened her public image

The musician announced her comeback with photos of herself looking different with a coloured short hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Joyce Akosua Twene, known in showbiz as Joyce Blessing, jumped onto Despite Media's Woso Woho street carnival stage with unmatched energy.

The gospel artiste wore a jersey on top of basketball shorts with dope sneakers as she delivered hit song after hit song.

Many agreed that Joyce Blessing's performance at the health walk and music festival was a befitting comeback.

A collage of Joyce Blessing's new look and stage performance at the Despite Media Woso Woho festival Image credit: unbreakablejb1

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In 2020, Dave Joy, her ex-husband, accused her of having an after with another man. The issue escalated when rumours about an alleged failed DNA test on their children went viral.

Another setback for the gospel artiste was when a video of her drunk to a stupor begging and declaring her love for another man, leaked onto the internet.

Click here to watch the video of Joyce Blessing's performance.

Ghanaians react to Joyce Blessing's gangster look at Despite Media Woso Woho street carnival

The comments were lovely, as many wished the gospel artiste well. People were happy that Joyce Blessing was back stronger after a hard time in the press a few months ago.

evelynsalifu commented:

This is so beautiful

blakbieuti commented:

Eiiii na saaa 3ny3 small Gangster na Odw33 nyaa )b3y3 ooo. Akata things . Her energy is unmatched, though.

her_daughter457 commented:

I’m I watching this video with my real eyes, or I’m dreaming cos Ei

dorcas._efia commented:

Ennie3, Junior Shatta Wale the women's version in the budddddingAnna Wofa Gbee, you don't like ❤️

Joyce Blessing enjoys herself, dances in the street while fighting her husband over children's DNA

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Joyce Blessing's joy amid the DNA saga with her husband.

The gospel musician danced in the streets with hearty steps and a big smile.

The past weeks have been rife with alleged reports that her husband conducted DNA tests on her children; some came out negative.

Many reacted to the video and urged her to remain strong and free during the difficult times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh