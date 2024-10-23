King Paluta, in a social media post, reacted to the negative reviews of his newly released song, For The Popping

The Makoma hitmaker shared that he is monitoring the comments about the song, and he sees it as a hit

King Paluta's social media post drew more criticism from many fans in the comment section

Ghanaian singer King Paluta has reacted to the criticisms of his newly released For The Popping song.

The 2024 TGMA Best New Artiste recently released For The Popping on digital music platforms on Friday, October 18, 2024.

He also posted the song's visualiser on his official YouTube page on Monday, October 21, 2024. After two days on the platform, it has amassed over 79k views.

King Paluta's For The Popping song follows the successes of his Makoma song, which gained traction on the airwaves and social media and amassed huge numbers on digital music platforms.

Despite its impressive numbers and massive publicity, the song has not left a good impression on fans, with many sharing negative reviews about it on social media.

King Paluta addresses For The Popping criticisms

King Paluta took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to respond to the song's critics with a carousel post.

The singer shared a photo of himself relaxing on his bed and a video of famous pastor and politician Osofo Kyiri Abosom addressing criticisms from some unknown individuals.

In the caption of the social media post, King Paluta said in a cryptic message that he was monitoring the comments about the song and insisted that it is still a hit.

He wrote:

"Adey monitor the comments all, but still Apicki !… #ForThePopping 🍾."

Check out King Paluta's social media post below:

King Paluta stirs reactions

King Paluta's social media post triggered negative reactions from fans, who criticised him for his failure to accept criticisms. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

ShockerNifty commented:

"King, I love your songs but this one dier Naa. It’s almost similar like others. Try bringing in something new wai. I’m one of your fav fans."

BoadicsGh commented:

"So king, do you mean we should always praise you?? And not express our dissatisfaction??"

OgPrinceee commented:

"Just agree and comeback harder. U didn’t force Makoma on us but it was a hit. Why forcing us to say “ apicke” ah."

OfficialAmofa commented:

"Wei de3 ampicki braa. We hyped you when it was good and we’ll bash you when it’s not."

DnixyGh commented:

"Bro, so we do fameye saaaa till he finally got it right..sɛ ɛfa aa yɛbɛka akyerɛ wo wai."

King Paluta eulogises Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta expressed his admiration for Shatta Wale for impacting his music career.

He called the SM Boss his 'Godfather' and noted that he benefited greatly from his advice during their first encounter.

