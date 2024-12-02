Global site navigation

20 best songs about animals that you can add to your playlist
20 best songs about animals that you can add to your playlist

by  Peris Wamangu 8 min read

Music has always been a powerful expression, capturing human emotions, stories, and values. Among the many themes explored, songs about animals stand out for their unique ability to connect people to nature and metaphorically reflect human experiences. Artists often create relatable messages by featuring animals in lyrics to symbolise traits like freedom and strength.

When compiling this list of the best songs about animals, we explored various music genres and lyrics to highlight tracks that capture the spirit and essence of animals. These songs celebrate the animal kingdom's beauty, from classic rock hits and folk tunes to country melodies. However, musical preferences are personal, so what resonates with one listener may differ from another.

Best songs about animals

Music has long served as a meaningful way to connect with nature, inspiring countless songs that honour or explore the role of animals. Here are some of the best songs about animals that you can add to your playlist.

SongArtist
BlackbirdThe Beatles
Eye of the Tiger Survivor
He Rides the Wild Horses Chris LeDoux
At the ZooSimon & Garfunkel
Dog Days Are Over Florence + The Machine
Wild HorsesThe Rolling Stones
Karma Chameleon Culture Club
Baby SharkPinkfong
Little Boys Grow Up, and Dogs Grow OldLuke Bryan
A Horse With No NameAmerican artist Katy Perry
The Lion Sleeps Tonight The Tokens
I Love My DogCat Stevens
Man Gave Names to All the AnimalsBob Dylan
Hey AlligatorGalantis
Ol' RedBlake Shelton
Crocodile Rock Elton John
Move It on Over Hank Williams
Running BearJohnny Preston
I Am the WalrusThe Beatles
Who Let the Dogs Out Baha Men

1. Blackbird by The Beatles

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1968
  • Artist: The Beatles
  • Album: The Beatles

This is a folk music released in 1968 by the English rock band The Beatles. The song lyrics describe a blackbird learning to fly. The truck is often interpreted as an allegory for racial strife in America in the 1960s.

2. Eye of the Tiger by Survivor

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1982
  • Artist: Survivor
  • Album: Third Album

Released in 1982 as the theme for Rocky III, Eye of the Tiger by Survivor symbolised motivation and perseverance. Jim Peterik and Frankie Sullivan wrote it for Sylvester Stallone, with its electrifying beat reflecting the movie's fighting spirit. The track topped the charts, earned Grammy recognition, and remains a pop culture icon.

3. He Rides the Wild Horses by Chris LeDoux

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1991
  • Artist: Chris LeDoux
  • Album: Gold Buckle Dreams

He Rides the Wild Horses by Chris LeDoux is a heartfelt tribute to the rugged spirit of rodeo cowboys. Among country songs about animals, it stands out by using wild horses as a symbol of freedom, resilience, and adventure, reflecting the untamed lifestyle and determination of those who ride them.

4. At the Zoo by Simon & Garfunkel

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1968
  • Artist: Simon & Garfunkel
  • Album: Bookends

At the Zoo was released in 1968 on Simon & Garfunkel's Bookends album. It blends humour with social insight. Paul Simon wrote this song, assigning human traits to zoo animals and using them as metaphors for societal flaws. The song offers a satirical take on urban life, balancing playful innocence with subtle cynicism.

5. Dog Days Are Over by Florence and The Machine

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 2009
  • Artist: The Machine
  • Album: Lungs

This empowering track declares the end of stagnation and the arrival of joy. Using the metaphor of "dog days," it celebrates breaking free from inertia and embracing happiness, creating an uplifting anthem for overcoming struggles and finding brighter days ahead.

6. Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1971
  • Artist: The Rolling Stones
  • Album: Singles

Wild Horses is a timeless classic among rock songs about animals. Its poignant lyrics and soulful melody capture themes of love and longing. Released in 1971, the song resonated with audiences worldwide, showcasing the band's softer side while maintaining its iconic rock essence.

7. Karma Chameleon by Culture Club

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1983
  • Artist: Culture Club
  • Album: Colour by Numbers

This '80s pop hit explores the dynamics of change and adaptation through the metaphor of a chameleon. It reflects on shifting relationships and individuality, blending playful lyrics with a more profound commentary on human resilience and growth. This makes it a vibrant anthem for embracing life's transformations.

8. Baby Shark by Pinkfong

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 2016
  • Artist: Pinkfong
  • Album: Baby Shark's Big Show!

Baby Shark is among the popular songs about animals loved by kids globally. This simple, catchy tune introduces a shark family in a fun and interactive way. Designed as a sing-along for kids, it celebrates aquatic life while engaging children with hand movements, making it a favourite for family entertainment worldwide.

9. Little Boys Grow Up, and Dogs Grow Old by Luke Bryan

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 2015
  • Artist: Luke Bryan
  • Album: Kill The Lights (Deluxe)

This is a heartwarming ballad about the passage of time and the unbreakable bond between a boy and his dog. Luke Bryan's song stands out among country songs about animals. It is known for its touching portrayal of life's milestones, showing how childhood memories and loyal pets shape people's lives.

10. A Horse With No Name by American artist Katy Perry

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1971
  • Artist: Katy Perry
  • Album: Prism

Released in 1971 as America's debut single, A Horse With No Name became their first big hit. The song is written by Dewey Bunnell, narrating a desert journey, with the nameless horse symbolising themes of self-discovery and solitude.

11. The Lion Sleeps Tonight by The Tokens

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1961
  • Artist: The Tokens
  • Album: The Lion Sleeps Tonight

A standout among popular songs about animals, this 1961 classic captures the majestic essence of nature through its catchy beat and unique vocals. Frequently featured in TV shows and films, its memorable melody ensures it remains widely recognised today.

12. I Love My Dog by Cat Stevens

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1966
  • Artist: Cat Stevens
  • Album: Matthew and Son

Released in 1966, Cat Stevens' I Love My Dog resonates with pet lovers through its gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics. The song highlights the singer's deep bond with his dog, celebrating its unwavering loyalty and love, surpassing his affection for a love interest.

13. Man Gave Names to All the Animals by Bob Dylan

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1979
  • Artist: Bob Dylan
  • Album: Slow Train Coming

Released in 1979 on Bob Dylan's Slow Train Coming album, this playful folk song has a deeper spiritual meaning, reflecting Dylan's Christian conversion. Its reggae-inspired melody and biblical narrative offer a lighthearted yet symbolic retelling of Adam naming the animals, sparking mixed reactions but remaining a memorable and unique track.

14. Hey Alligator by Galantis

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 2017
  • Artist: Galantis
  • Album: The Aviary

Hey, Alligator by Galantis is an energetic and playful track that has made a splash in the music world. It became one of those trending songs about animals that captured the attention of a broad audience. Galantis, known for its electronic dance music (EDM) style, brings a vibrant energy to the track, and the alligator reference stands out as a fun, unexpected twist.

15. Ol' Red by Blake Shelton

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 2001
  • Artist: Blake Shelton
  • Album: Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton's Ol' Red is one of the standout songs about animals for adults. It blends humour, suspense, and clever storytelling. The song tells of a prison escape plot involving a trusty bloodhound, Ol' Red. Beyond its catchy tune, it symbolises wit and ingenuity, showing how animals can play pivotal roles in unexpected, meaningful ways.

16. Crocodile Rock by Elton John

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1973
  • Artist: Elton John
  • Album: Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player

Released in 1973, this upbeat track from Elton John's Don't Shoot Me I'm Only the Piano Player captures nostalgia for the 1950s rock 'n' roll era. The song is written by Bernie Taupin, reflecting their youthful memories of music and dancing. It became John's first U.S. number-one hit.

17. Move It on Over by Hank Williams

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1947
  • Artist: Hank Williams
  • Album: Hank Williams: The Complete Collection

Hank Williams' Move It On Over is one of the most famous songs about animals, cleverly using a doghouse metaphor to tell a humorous story. The song captures the frustration of a man in trouble with his partner, blending witty lyrics and a lively rhythm. Its playful tone made it a classic hit in country music.

18. Running Bear by Johnny Preston

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1960
  • Artist: Johnny Preston
  • Album: Running Bear

Johnny Preston's Running Bear is among the songs with animals in the title that became a hit in 1960. Preston blended a catchy tune with a tragic love story of native American characters, Running Bear and Little White Dove. Written by J.P. Richardson, the song mirrors a Romeo-and-Juliet theme. Preston recorded it in 1959, earning his spot in rock and roll history.

19. I Am the Walrus by The Beatles

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 1967
  • Artist: The Beatles
  • Album: Magical Mystery Tour

This psychedelic classic combines humour, animal imagery, and nonsense lyrics to create a surreal experience. The walrus and other symbols offer a playful yet introspective look at social consciousness, uniquely exploring the human-animal connection through creativity and wordplay.

20. Who Let the Dogs Out by Baha Men

Subscribe to watch new videos
  • Released in: 2000
  • Artist: Baha Men
  • Album: Who Let the Dogs Out

This catchy party anthem uses dogs as a playful metaphor for boisterous behaviour. While its lively beats make it a favourite among animal lovers, the lyrics also humorously critique social dynamics at gatherings, making it entertaining and subtly insightful.

Which animal is known as a music lover?

Many animals, like whales and some breeds of dogs, cats, and pigs, are known as music lovers. According to Classic FM, these animals tend to dance to the rhythm of music.

What '70s song has an animal in the title?

Black Dog by Led Zeppelin and Cat Scratch Fever by Ted Nugent are notable 70s songs with animals in the title.

Songs about animals offer a unique blend of entertainment, symbolism, and cultural insight. They remind people of the deep connection between humanity and the natural world, using animals to reflect emotions, tell stories, and inspire change.

Hot: