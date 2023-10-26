Hilda Ama Sakyi, a confident female student at Ghana's St Louis Senior High School, has demonstrated her lovely dance talent

She recorded herself vibing to Ewa Jo by multi-talented artiste and music composer Kayla Hallam

Her impressive performance, dedicated to her TikTok followers and lovers of the song, has received over 6,000 and 30 comments from netizens

A confident female student of St Louis Senior High School in Ghana, Hilda Ama Sakyi, has jammed to Ewa Jo by multi-talented artiste and music composer Kayla Hallam.

She whines her waist with excitement and energy like a professional dancer in a TikTok video posted on her page.

St Louis SHS girl dances to Ewa Jo by singer Kayla Hallam. Photo credit: Hilda Ama Sakyi.

Source: TikTok

Sakyi, who has multiple videos showing her dance moves to her TikTok followers, thrills them with the clip, which earned her praise.

More than 6,000 people have seen the video on social media, and over 30 commented, many of whom commended her moves.

Internet users who commented on the footage praised the young lady's confidence and routines.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Hilda Ama Sakyi

User1350421958351 indicated:

Keep it up.

Khin_Sarp asked:

Can I join you so we can dance together .

Wizzy Waddle reacted:

How dem.

Addae Patrick commented:

I like you baby ♥️.

