Stunning plus-size lady The Real Liso demonstrated her delightful dance talent in a TikTok video

She recorded herself donning a form-fitting black outfit while dancing to a vibey song on her thrilling platform

The footage has received over 75,000 views and 90 comments from netizens, most of whom drooled over her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Real Liso, a beautiful plus-size lady on TikTok, has caused a stir with her curvy figure after sharing a video of herself dancing.

The confident lady sported an all-black outfit while dancing to an enthralling song on her vibrant account.

Plus-size lady dances in TikTok video. Photo credit: the_real_liso.

Source: TikTok

Plus-size lady shows grit

The Real Liso showed off her confidence while displaying her plus-size physique in the clip.

Since posting the exciting footage, more than 75,000 people have seen it and received over 90 comments.

Many who thronged the comments section of her post raved over her looks. Some men proposed marriage to her online.

Some men want to marry The Real Liso

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Chimpa60 stated:

Gorgeous.

Rufus commented:

Nice like this.

Stanleyabazie721 posted:

Full options...you got it all.

Motivator said:

Can I marry you?

Zwepha said:

You're just my type.

Mustafa Mwase commented:

Wow, beautiful and lovely ❤❤.

OLD. DOG posted:

Love you.

Vuvu commented:

Wow ❤️ Full barhaza .

Dele Fatoyinbo said:

Hey, wifey.

Haji طازج official commented:

My favourite style.

Darrell Marshall801 commented:

I'm never leaving home if I had her.

Curvygirllvr stated:

Pretty.

User Tommy Rivers said:

Really nice.

Shade stated:

Perfection

Max55

I love big girls.

User1487821601751 posted:

Beautiful lady, wonderful and lovely ❤️ my lovely size.

Francis Skaterrr commented:

Let me share with ur boyfriend.

Mzontsundu said:

Black is beautiful wow.

Lovekinhicks commented:

See body. Words can't even begin to describe it. I want to marry you.

Erasmus Miles asked:

Which greedy man is enjoying all this alone?

Okyere Raymond mentioned:

Wow, so naturally ❤️perfect.

Donskila1 said:

Just my type ooo, so good is God's creation.

Plus-size lady flaunts curvy hips as she struts in heels

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a self-assured plus-size Twitter woman named @valbabyyy03 demonstrated that size does not matter when it comes to maintaining balance in high heels.

The young lady, who became online popular after posting a video of herself walking and dancing on Twitter, released other clips flaunting her figure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh