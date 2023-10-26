Nana Aba Anamoah has chalked another success in her career after stepping down as General Manager for GHOne TV

The style influencer mesmerised Ghanaians with her impeccable look as she made the announcement on social media

Many Ghanaians have congratulated Nana Aba Anamoah on her new role after an impressive track record since she was appointed General Manager

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah looked fabulous in a stylish white dress as she introduced the new General Manager of GHOne TV, Starr FM and Agoo TV.

The fashion icon styled her designer dress with a gold Yves Saint Laurent brooch and accessorised with GH¢ 2,800 Valentino gold earrings and a matching gold bracelet.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Nana Yaa Sarpong look stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @nanaabaanamoah

Source: Instagram

The former TV3 presenter announced in the Instagram video she is the new business development manager for the EIB group.

Multiple Award-winning Media Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong looked regal in a gorgeous three-quarter sleeve dress and long African braids as she urged Ghanaians to continue watching GHOne TV and listening to Starr FM as she promised exciting new shows.

Watch the video below;

Nana Aba Anamoah slays to play tennis

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has inspired her followers to keep it as she shares photos of her tennis court.

The former General Manager for GHOne TV looked elegant in a white top and black form-fitting tennis skirt while rocking white sneakers that matched her cap.

Nana Aba Anamoah stepped out in style, wearing expensive Garavani Valentino earrings and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have congratulated Nana Aba Anamoah on her new role

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

hemen_mike stated:

The difference between local and hybrid is UTV and GHOne TV. NanaAba is proving a point pay attention. This is maturity and intelligence ❤️

Nanayaabrefo stated:

Congrats to her, and I am happy for her

Sika_goka stated:

Congratulations. Well done, and all the best for your new chapter.

king_kwame_blakk stated:

Awww, this is one of the nicest things I have seen here today. Much respect and love for you, Nana Aba❤️

Beingewura stated:

Great Woman❤️ Congratulations ❤️❤️

Sayjackieankrah stated:

Awwwww ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations to you both!

Franklinashalom stated:

Awww….Well done Nana

Mandyfashiongh stated:

Congratulations Sis ❤️

abenaserwaah_ stated:

Congratulations

Source: YEN.com.gh