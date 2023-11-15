A young man who attempted to kill himself shares a tale of how Fameye's song turned him around

The young man appeared on a talk show aired on Akwaaba Magic to share the story and raise awareness

Scores of netizens have reacted to the young man's story praising Fameyer for making such an impactful record

A young Ghanaian man who appeared on Akwaaba Magic's new show "Kasa No Y3 More" has opened up on his past attempt.

The young man whose name was given by the show's co-host as Daakye Kofi said a friend triggered him with hateful words while he was troubled.

This influenced his decision to end his life by knife, but he didn't see it through after hearing Fameye's songs.

Fameye's song "Thank You" saves a young man from ending his life

According to the young man, he put a knife to his throat and had begun to harm himself when he heard the lyrics of Fameye's "Thank You."

Daakye Kofi burst into tears as he narrated his self-harm attempt on the show with Peace Fm's Akosua Ago Aboagye and Dr Likee as hosts.

He also advised the show's listeners not to dismiss the seriousness of mental health and its related issues.

Fameye shared in the young man's plight as he reposted a snippet of the young man's story on his social media with the caption:

God is king !! Hmm! This more than any award or topping music charts!!!Thank you

Netizens talk about the impact of Fameye's lyrics after Daakye Kofi's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they praised Fameye for his life-changing lyrics.

@LibesonBeatz wrote:

Bro I said this right after you released "Praise". You've found the real music you've got to do to save lives. God bless you.

@Peekay525 remarked:

Peter your songs are very spiritual. I'm really glad that your music saved someone and it has changed my life too. Keep it up Paa Kwesi, we love you

@benzybuabeng added:

This is the purpose of music.. not just filling 02… Goosebumps

Amerado recounts how Fameye saved him from depression in 2019

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video in which Amerado expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Fameye for helping him recover from a depression episode some years back.

According to Amerado, he had returned from the UK with a mental health crisis when he got his first major collaboration in his career with Fameye which changed his life for the better.

