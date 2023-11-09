A video of a Ghanaian man named Nhyira Papa Kojo Sebastian Ejiri Hayford II apologising to a lady has gone viral on social media

In the clip shared by blogger Bongo Ideas, he apologised unequivocally to the lady for rumours about her

Hundreds of netizens have left comments on X, formerly Twitter, expressing a variety of thoughts

A video of a young man's apology to a lady has caused a massive stir on social media as many people have shared diverse opinions about his action.

The young man, Nhyira Papa Kojo Sebastian Ejiri Hayford II, apologised to the lady he identified over false rumours about her.

In the clip chanced on by YEN.com.gh, he appeared remorseful as he delivered the apology.

''I, Nhyira Papa Kojo Sabastian Ejiri Hayford II, apologise to Nhyiraba Adu for rumours or whatever wrong thing I said to her. I'm sorry, I was wrong, please forgive me," he said in the clip posted to X by the Ghanaian blogger Bongo Ideas, born Albert Nathaniel Hyde.

How netizens reacted to Nhyira's apology to Nhyiraba

@KwesiPino said:

This is maturity.

@Abrantielove indicated:

He’s a disgrace to the brotherhood. He needs to do some transgender

@Cwesi11 said:

Sometimes apologies dey need to cut everything short.

@elniino_GH posted:

If he wronged her publicly, he must apologise publicly.

@mina_winst indicated:

So, so nonsense advice nkoaa. Man or woman, when you're wrong, you apologise. It's common sense and maturity. He publicly shamed her, so it's just right that he publicly apologises. No man is above apologising when they're wrong.

@time2gh said:

A true man will apologise no matter the place and time to even show his honest example. My full respect to this guy; why apologise privately if you did wrong publicly?

@gabi_cobain indicated:

What he did was wrong and uncalled for. Definitely, he must apologise. Saying this for an engagement cheque is the lowest of the low. You're an embarrassment to anyone associated with you (family or friends).

