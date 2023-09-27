Amerado, in an interview, acknowledged the impact of fellow musician Fameye on his life and career, recalling how Fameye got him out of depression in 2019

The singer said in 2019, he came back from the UK depressed, and Fameye got him out of that state by giving him his first major collaboration in his music career

The musician hinted at a remix of his song Kwaku Ananse with Fameye, with Fameye sharing a video of the interview and confirming the collaboration

Amerado, in an interview, shared that in 2019, after returning from the UK, he found himself battling depression. The musician said it was during this challenging time that Fameye, the Nothing I Get hitmaker, extended a helping hand.

Amerado expressed gratitude to Fameye, stating that he was a big inspiration to him, adding that the gesture greatly impacted his career. He recalled how Fameye, despite being an established artiste himself, recognised his talent and potential and even advised him to do more singing.

Amerado said Fameye gave him his first major collaboration opportunity. He went on to say that he had a lot of love for Fameye and hinted at a remix of his hit song Kwaku Ananse with the singer. Fameye shared a video clip of Amerado's interview on his Instagram page, confirming their collaboration and thanking Amerado for the acknowledgement.

Amerado and Fameye warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ebosa98 said:

Peter is the light , Amerado kept it real ❤️❤️ big love ❤️

themanyphacedgod wrote:

Ha! Do you know the number of people you inspire? @fameye_music keep being amazing

akwasiosei5249 commented:

No fake friends!!! Glad he kept it real

dadajoelive reacted:

Gratitude open doors for more.

