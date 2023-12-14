Onua FM presenter and TikTok personality Felicia Osei is known for her comic videos and radio presenting skills

The media personality, who cannot dance to win hearts, attempted to thrill fans with a video where she choreographed with a male performer

The clip drew several responses, including instances where fans and followers posted funny and sarcastic remarks

Onua FM presenter and TikTok personality Felicia Osei and a male performer jumped on a tune in a video where they delivered distinctive choreography.

Felicia Osei has more than 316,000 followers on Instagram and over 19 million on TikTok.

Felicia Osei flaunts her legs in shorts as she dances. Photo credit: osei_felicia.

In her latest dance video, the media personality hit the floor in eye-catching shorts, displaying her knees and beautiful legs.

The brand ambassador for several products seemed to have improved her dance moves. But Felicia Osei knows she couldn't dance to save her own life in the past. She released her new video on Wednesday, December 13.

"It's been a while, but if it's in your DNA, it's in your DNA. Dance is in my DNA,'' she captioned the video.

Watch the clip below:

How people gushed over her

While some found the video and her caption funny, others showered her with compliments.

Her_magazine posted:

All correct, sir ❤️improvement comes paaDance Goddess baako p3.

Makarnicollectionuk reacted:

Well, well, well .

Kjoe_amaru indicated:

Eeeeiiii Madame u Done try paa

❤️‍❤️‍.

Realjhib gushed:

Finest .

Mabie_may posted:

We should recreate .

Stylasam said:

I swear I am better .

Ayeyi93 reacted:

As3 woy3 calculations bi sei .

Cobbie_sneakers commented:

Abooooozigi best dancer

Zakmar_closet mentioned:

The guy guy s3m alonenice moves.

Dr_mrs_s posted:

Oh wow!!What a Christmas miracle!!.Smooth moves @osei__felicia .

Ras_priest indicated:

Asa no deɛ woboa o Ala medaase wo ho

Flowkingstone said:

Best dancer baakop3.

Babigail957 said:

queen of all dance moves.

Devier_beauty posted:

Dance Champion no aba oh ♥️.

Felicia Osei shows off her curves

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality/TikToker Felicia Osei showed off her famous, curvy figure in a sporty ensemble of matching leggings and a sports bra.

The beautiful Onua FM presenter also donned sneakers for her exercise routine at the gym.

In a video she uploaded on social media, Felicia Osei pulled dark hair but wore no makeup. She showed off her curves in the body-grabbing sports outfit.

