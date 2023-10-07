Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has shown off her famous, curvy figure in a sporty ensemble

In a sweet footage, she gives fans a 360 look at her famous physique before strutting and displaying her confidence

After watching her clip, peeps who headed to the comments expressed admiration for the radio show host

Media personality/TikToker Felicia Osei has shown off her famous, curvy figure in a sporty ensemble that consisted of fitting leggings and a matching sports bra.

The beautiful Onue FM presenter also donned sneakers for her exercise routine at the gym.

Felicia Osei flaunts her curves in gym sportswear. Photo credit: osei_felicia.

TikToker thrills people

Felicia Osei pulled dark hair but wore no makeup in a video she uploaded on social media. She showed off her curves in the body-grabbing sports outfit.

The TikToker-turned-presenter, who rose to prominence with her short but funny videos on her socials, has become a source of entertainment for many Ghanaians, especially her fans.

She's earned a place in the minds and hearts of her followers as her popular dance videos always catch the attention of netizens.

The adorable footage of Felicia Osei flexing her famous figure in sporty wear at the gym has many fans drooling.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Felician Osei

While some showered her with compliments, others proposed love to her.

Ekuasaf posted:

Boooodzzzzy by...Felicia.

Afyaammafosuahchelsey3 mentioned:

Body, yaayi.

Akua_happuch asked:

All yours?

Kor_korr said:

Hmm, full package I wish you are mine

Kuffourba drooled:

Felicia, be my wife. I know you will make me happy.

Appiah_betty said:

You look good, sis.

Arkosmailla1 posted:

U look good.

Agyenimkente said:

Ɛtoɔ papa nie.

Yerilamick mentioned:

I like your body.

