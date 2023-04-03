A groom perfectly choreographed his dance with a friend on the dance floor at their wedding reception

With their inventive dancing moves, the couple kicked their legs and waved their hands to the energetic music, drawing loud applause from the wedding guests

On Instagram, people applauded the groom and his colleague for their popular video and gave them praise

A groom celebrated saying 'I do' with a perfectly choreographed dance with his energy-filled friend on the dance floor at his wedding reception.

The duo danced in the presence of the groom's family and loved ones at the ceremony, thrilling guests.

Groom and his friend earn cheers

The groom and his friend jammed to an upbeat tune as they took turns with unique routines, which earned enthusiastic cheers.

Both appear to be seasoned dancers who hit every move with precision. The bride and guests could not stop smiling at the lively dance.

The groom's viral video also received virtual cheers on Instagram, where it has received over 1,000 views and tons of comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of the dancing groom

Kingsley said:

Both nailed it. We need to see more of them.

Adjei commented:

Who say GH no sweet?

KoJo posted:

Eiiiii father Bernard.

Naaadoley commented:

My Ga people.

Sackiety commented:

Ga people are blessed waa.

Nith said:

Uncle broke his shoulder and can't drive Tro Tro for a month now.

Grace commented:

In this gh s3 3b3 ju di3 eiii.

Who can teach this dance and add a woman to it for me.

