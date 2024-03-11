Ghanaian singer King Promise met his lookalike at the University of Ghana Stadium, where he was rehearsing for the 13th African Games opening ceremony, which took place on March 8, 2024

In the video, King Promise looked excited to meet his new clone as they exchanged pleasantries

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they applauded King Promise for welcoming his clone

Multiple award-winning King Promise met another lookalike of his, and the video has warmed many hearts on social media.

King Promise and his lookalike. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

King Promise met his other lookalike

In the video, King Promise met his lookalike, whose name has not been disclosed yet, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The musician was at the stadium rehearsing with famous Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd for his performance in the 13th African Games opening ceremony, which took place on March 8, 2024.

The Terminator crooner was elated to meet his close as he gave him a manly hug and shook his hand.

They were later captured exchanging pleasantries while beaming with smiles.

Below is a heartwarming video of King Promise meeting his lookalike.

Reactions as King Promise met another lookalike of his

Many people endorsed this lookalike of King Promise as they said he resembled him a lot after watching the video. Below are reactions:

gloriaosarfo said:

This is beautiful♥️♥️

officialunrulyjoker said:

at last , original king promise tall pass someone

abenaaah said:

This one na certified not gearbox

firelord_kofi_amankwah said:

So gh kwaku u dey try talk sey Robest be what...??

issah_cubana said:

This is the real Lookalike and not Gear Box

mr.derek_clark said:

This one dey make sense pass the other one

__shuga.3 said:

Look alike no pue w) Paris no de3 king promise anka hwee wahu ? )k)t) de3 ne Bo dw3

abigail_dinsey said:

Eiii the resemblance is crazy tho

dzifa_savage said:

King promise and king promise and fail

Source: YEN.com.gh