Ghanaian entrepreneur and event organiser Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has kicked off her sing-a-thon to break the Guinness World Record of an individual's longest singing marathon.

The record is held by Indian Sunil Waghmare, who earned the milestone after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

Afua Asantewaa begins sing-a-thon in attempt to break Guinness World Record. Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum.

The daring Aduonum began singing at 12:00 am on Sunday, December 24 and is expected to end on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. She is leveraging the four-day event to place the country on the world map again through music.

Thousands of music fans and well-wishers are anticipated to flock to Akwaaba Village at Airport in Accra to show solidarity and be a part of history.

