The number of internet users in Ghana keeps increasing day by day which significantly affects the views on YouTube especially for music videos

Ghanaian artistes now bank big time from YouTube with the tons of views they accrue and this has made the music video business a very industrious sector

Artistes like Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Fuse ODG are few of the artist that have numbers in terms of viewership on some of their monstrous hits

YouTube is an online video sharing and social media platform owned by Google. Around the world, its users watch more than one billion hours of YouTube videos each day.

With over 15 million internet users across Ghana, YouTube has become a big deal for many content creators but most especially, artistes for their music videos. The growth rate has made the music video business a very industrious sphere.

Over the years, many Ghanaian music videos have held the coveted ‘most viewed’ title, but which ones currently hold the crown?

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 most viewed Ghanaian music videos on YouTube over the years.

1. Adonai

Artiste: Sarkodie ft Castro

Views: 84 million

Sarkodie's Adonai ft the late Castro is the most viewed Ghanaian music video on YouTube. As of july 2021, the video has over 84 million views and counting.

2. Azonto

Artiste: U Media Films – Azonto – Fuse ODG Feat Tiffany

Views: 35.5 million

Azonto is the second most watched music video on youtube by Ghanaian UK artiste Fuse ODG ft. Tifanny. The video was Ghana's first dance video to cross boundaries which garnered lots of parodies.

3. Antena

Artiste: Fuse ODG – Antenna Ft. Wyclef Jean

Views: 36 million

4.Million Pound Girl (Badder Than Bad)

Artiste: Fuse ODG

Views: 20 million

5. Dangerous Love

Artiste: FUSE ODG ft Sean Paul

Views: 24 million

6. TINA

Artiste: Fuse ODG ft. Angel

Views: 21 million

7. Slow Down

Artiste: R2bees ft Wizkid

Views: 21 million

8. Pain Killer

Artiste: Sarkodie ft. Runtown

Views: 21 million

9. Sing My Name

Artiste: MzVee ft Patoranking

Views: 19 million

10. AKWAABA

Artiste: GuiltyBeatz, Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo

Views: 20 million

Source: YEN.com.gh