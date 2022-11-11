An old photo of famous Ghanaian musician Patapaa has surfaced online, and this has caused massive reactions among Netizens

The photo is an old one of Patapaa in his hay days dressed in a school uniform covered up in a purple and pink tracksuit, with short hair

Many Ghanaians on social media have compared how handsome he looked back then to how he currently looks

An old photo of popular, controversial Ghanaian musician Patapaa has surfaced online, and this has generated conversation on social media among Netizens.

In the old photo, it looked like Patapaa was dressed for school as he was spotted wearing a uniform-like outfit.

He was wearing a pair of brown shorts paired with a white t-shirt that was tucked into the shorts. He completed his look with a long sleeves tracksuit that was in the colour pink and purple. He wore a pair of slippers, which is commonly called chalewote in Ghana.

The 'One Corner' hitmaker had short hair, unlike currently, where he has dreadlocks.

He kept a straight face when the moment was being captured while his arms were folded.

High school photo of Patapaa gets many people comparing how handsome he looked then and and now

@DownBall12:

Niqqur no fine since kiddie time all

@hakimalhassan19:

He was handsome than now koraaa

@ArthurCephas4:

He looks nicer than now!

@NanaAdw47533306:

This picture is nicer than his current pictures now

@_ekappiah:

Arh buh he was nicer as a kid ooh

@uhuruBardman:

Dude actuarry looked better in this ‘youthful’ era. . . This is a cool mid 70s photo

@erico4u:

The picture is speaking so loud in my ears. I don’t need to guess

@PabloMills20:

Agona Swedru second high grade, one corner,

@Kwame_Deputy:

Man hasn't changed a bit

@jimmecross:

But e fine pass now wey ein grow self

