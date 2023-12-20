Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the young Ghanaian lady attempting to break the world record for the longest singing marathon, has pleaded with ECG not to cut the power during her attempt.

Afua Asantewaa says preparation for her world record-breaking attempt is advanced and despite her plea to ECG, her team has made generators and power plants available

The young lady suggested to ECG that they hold off from cutting the power off during the upcoming holidays

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the young Ghanaian lady seeking to set a new world record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, has, in a recent interview, pleaded with ECG not to cut the power during her record-breaking attempt.

In the video posted by ace Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the young lady is seen with her team at the press briefing organised at Akwaaba Village, the venue where she will attempt the world record.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum begs ECG not to cut power

In attendance were Ghana Tourism Authority CEO, Mr Akwesi Agyeman, Ghana Trade Fair CEO, Dr Agnes Adu, and representatives from Askof Production Limited.

Afua Asantewaa’s plea to the Electrical Company of Ghana

Afua Asantewaa extended the plea to the officers at ECG to kindly hold off on all lights out during her attempt to break the world record. The young lady suggested that if it is possible, ECG can schedule the power interruption in January. However, Afua Asantewaa made it known to dignitaries and the press present that her team has made backups for power available if the worst were to happen.

"Preparations are far advanced and we have made available standby generators and plants to enable switching from the main power and backups when there are fluctuations. ECG, I am pleading, during this period, please spare me; let’s pile it up for at least the second week in January. So, from the 23rd to the end of December please hold the power for me," she said.

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa’s plea to ECG

Ghanaians have reacted to Afua Asantewaa's plea to ECG. Below are some of the things Ghanaians had to say.

@mavisdafny said:

Better use generators oo odo

@mykcute.trends said:

Very necessary

@jhennyassan said:

ECG please we beg paaaa,help us do this

Watch video below:

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is overjoyed as Guinness World Record accepts her application for longest sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum went viral after she shared a video of the acceptance email sent to her by the Guinness World Record for the Longest Singathon. She said that only Ghanaian songs would be used for the marathon.

