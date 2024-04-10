Medikal is ramping up preparations for his highly anticipated show in London, slated for May 3

The musician has unveiled a star-studded list of Ghanaian colleagues who will join him on stage

The rapper's latest announcement has impressed scores of fans rooting for him

Ghanaian rapper Medikal is on a mission to fill up O2 Arena's Indigo venue in London for the first time.

His upcoming show, scheduled for May 3, will bring together a mix of Ghanaian and UK talents to thrill fans for the night.

The artiste recently shared a sneak peek of what is to come, boosting the anticipation of fans.

Medikal unveils more artistes for his O2 Indigo concert

Shatta Wale was the first artiste to commit to Medikal's upcoming concert. In a video, the dancehall artiste confirmed his involvement and rallied his UK fans behind the concert.

Sarkodie followed suit, raising the anticipation for Medikal's concert with a clip from their recent music video set.

Medikal has now announced more artistes, including Joey B, Kwesi Arthur, and Bisa Kdei, all of whom he has featured in some of his songs.

The rapper has also confirmed that UK drill rappers Headie One and Kojo Funds will be on the bill.

The anticipation for the concert continues to rise with ticket sales. In the latest update shared by Medikal, early bird tickets have already sold out as the rapper ramps up preparations to fill the 2800-capacity venue in London.

Fans react to Medikal's star-studded concert lineup

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Medikal's list of who would join him in London.

@600_von12 noted:

It’s going to be one of the biggest shows by a Ghanaian artist let’s make history…#BYK

@nowel124_addo wrote:

I like the way u separated the big dogs from the small ones. Buh u for throw away all shades and tantrums aside and add Efo (Stonebwoy) to this masterpiece show of urs ‍

@al_varo777 said:

First Ghanaian ever to host a show at the O2. Respect

Medikal shares plans for fans ahead of his concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal unveiled his plans for his Ghanaian fans as his concert in May draws near.

Medikal, who recently turned 30 and marked it with a big house party, said he would select a few fans and give them a treat to fly to London and watch his concert.

