Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall musician, has reacted after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum sang his song for her sing-a-thon effort

In a video, Aduonum sings Freedom, one of the many tunes for her Guinness World Record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt

After the clip of her performance emerged on X, netizens, including Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, reacted

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae musician Shatta Wale has reacted after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum performed his song Freedom for her Sing-a-thon Guinness World Record-breaking attempt.

Aduonum will make history when she successfully beats the current 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon by an individual on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Shatta Wale reacts as Afua Asantewaa performs Freedom for sing-a-thon Guinness World Record-breaking attempt. Photo credit: @Shattawalenews/afuaasantewaasingathon (Instagram).

Source: Twitter

The entrepreneur and event organiser is performing the songs of Ghanaians, including Shatta Wale, to achieve her goal of making history.

Taking to his X account, Shatta Wale proudly highlighted when Aduonum performed his song at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

"Afua Asantewaa sings Shatta Wale's #Freedom at her Guinness Book Of Record's longest singathon attempt performance," he posted.

See Shatta Wale's post below:

How fans reacted on social media

Since posting about Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, fans have reacted in the comments section.

@AFiabian said:

Waoo, king should pass by the 3rd day.

@ThePromiseCFC commented:

Why would they take us seriously? Go and sing and break records aa you are singing nonsense.

@des_tinyGH asked:

Why can't Ghanaians support their own? If it were to be in Nigeria, that place would be full of people.

Elsewhere, YouTuber Wode Maya said:

She can sing only Shatta Wale songs for three days.

Afua Asantewaa rocks an African print dress and no makeup for Day 1 of sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum officially began her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt in a stylish African print dress with three-quarter sleeves. The classy ball gown was designed with gold silk fabric that complimented her melanin skin.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opted to do the live broadcast with her bare face, no makeup, and no earrings as she performed hit songs from top female musicians, namely Becca Adina, Wendy Shay, Sefa and the late Ebony Reigns, for the first two hours.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum gives fans a teaser ahead of sing-a-thon

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared an excerpt of her upcoming performance with her followers.

She announced her intention to break the record on December 8, 2023, at the Electroland Stores in Accra.

The announcement was anything but a flop; hundreds of people, including media houses, potential sponsors, friends and family, were present to support and wish her well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh