Ghanaian musician, KiDi, of Lynx Entertainment, has released the video of his much-anticipated Touch It remix featuring American rapper Tyga

KiDi made the jaw-dropping announcement of the song released on February 14th as Valentine's day gift to fans and social media users

The visuals to the Touch It remix featuring Tyga has got the entire nation in awe as they praise the rapper for his jaw-dropping quality

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musicians, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known widely in the showbiz sphere as KiDi have released the official video to the remix to his monster hit song, Touch it, featuring the American act, Tyga.

KiDi who is signed to Lynx Entertainment made the news public yesterday, February 14th, 2022, as Valentine's day surprise to his fans and the nation as a whole.

The Touch It remix is had both its audio and video released today, 16th February 2022, on all notable streaming platforms for both audio and video.

KiDi and Tyga.source: Instagram/@kidi

Source: Instagram

KiDi heightened the anticipation of fans with a snippet of the tune in motion graphics with a photo of himself and the world superstar, Tyga, before its release on social media.

KiDi's fans and internet users couldn't keep mute to such a big announcement as they all jumped under KiDi's Instagram post to react to the good news.

Social Media Reaction from Youtube

@Prank Africa

"If this song is already trending number #1 in your country, raise your hands"

@ENTAMOTY

"Ghana music to the whole Damn World !"

@DJ SPARK VEVO

"Whoever is reading this may that your talent never waste and so will your helper never rest until he or she finds you"

@Nana Takyiwaa Ansiedu

"Nicely done. KiDi you've really proven to Ghanaians how talented you are. Well done. Best record label in Ghana. Lynx to the world."

Watch Music Video Here

