Kwesi Arthur and Groundup Chale, his first record label, used to be an inseparable pair

But the rapper who broke out in 2017 has thrown several shots at the label, influencing several others to follow suit

Following a recent outpour from Kwesi Arthur's colleague, DJ Slim has sought to deconstruct the issue in a new video

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur jumped onto the scene in 2017 with his infectious covers of popular songs.

His debut EP, Live From Nkrumahkrom, spread like wildfire, and he would eventually rise to become one of Ghana's most promising hip-hop voices recognised internationally, even by BET.

However, Kwesi Arthur's career trajectory in recent times has exposed the rapper to endless criticism and pressure from fans who, at some point, labelled him as unserious.

DJ Slim deconstructs the issues

In 2022, Kwesi Arthur, whom many suspected to have exited the Groundup music collective, called the team out, saying, "If I keep quiet, so many other artistes in the position I was go be taken advantage of."

Recently, Kwesi Arthur's colleague, Twitch, published a series of tweets raising the same concerns.

According to DJ Slim, who claims to have had a privileged conversation with Kwesi Arthur's dad, there is more to the musicians' issues with Groundup than what is open knowledge.

This comes after the media personality's new breakdown of the series of events leading to the fallout in a new episode of his Streets is Watching show.

Netizens react to Dj Slim's account of Kwesi Arthur's troubles with Groundup Chale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Kwesi Arthur and Twitch's issues with Groundup.

Wow Chale this be disturbing ‍♂️ Your last part killed me.. KWESI Sshawnn dey work now?

Never trust your music career or any career for that matter in somebody’s hands. You must take control and stay independent if necessary. People are not people these days. Your own brother will make sure he pulls you down!

Life ankasa so Dey… sometimes things for happen make u move on…

Baba Sadiq advises Kwesi Arthur

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kwesi Arthur's new distribution deal, which caught the attention of several industry insiders, including 3 Music Networks founder Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

The media owner now turned politician, shared his dissatisfaction with Kwesi Arthur's trajectory and encouraged the musician to ramp up his motivation for his craft.

