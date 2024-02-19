Kwesi Arthur exclusively showcased his upcoming album to a select few individuals on a pay-per-streaming platform

A month later, the musician is now set to release the project on public streaming sites

This comes after his recent distribution deal with a new African-focused agency headquartered in France

YEN.com.gh had an exclusive interview with a music executive who shared more details about the prospect of Kwesi Arthur's new deal

On January 17, 2024, Kwesi Arthur outdoored his new album, the third instalment of his This Is Not The Tape rap series.

The project was first showcased on a private platform where fans could exclusively access the album for five dollars.

After over a month, the musician is set to finally make the nine-track This Is Not The Tape album available on streaming platforms.

Kwesi Arthur inks new deal with TieMe Music

According to Kwesi Arthur, his decision to pre-release the project on the pay-per-streaming platform was to connect with his hardcore fans, saying, "Every cent or dollar you spend goes back into my art and empowers my ability to create more for you."

Many fans will recall Kwesi Arthur's woes with fans who decried his inconsistent supply of songs after his exile from the Ground Up music label, hence his pre-release decision.

In a recent announcement, Kwesi Arthur is believed to have signed a new distribution deal with a thriving agency, Tie Me, which has the likes of Jay Bahd and XlimKid.

YEN.com.gh spoke exclusively to music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, founder of Nest Level management, the agency in charge of public relations efforts for Tie Me Music, about Kwesi Arthur's prospects after his new deal. He said,

"A deal like this is what Kwesi Arthur needs to get back to the top. Kwesi is one of our highly rated artists, and Tieme, though young, has proven to have the track record to give us top talents. So, this partnership is one I have high hopes for."

Netizens react to Kwesi Arthur's upcoming album

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Kwesi Arthur's upcoming release.

@thekojogyan said:

About time

choplyfszn wrote:

lezzgo. the fefe ne fe track be too solid to be wasted

@sntbill noted:

That song with Joey B

