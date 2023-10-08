Funerals are moments of profound sorrow and reverence. Therefore, navigating what to wear can be a common concern. One important aspect is that your attire must reflect the event's gravity. It also must convey empathy and support for the grieving family. But if you are still wondering what to wear to a funeral, various options are available. Discover the best funeral outfits for men and women to wear.

Simple black dress (L), a classic dark suit with a gold tie (C) and a black lace dress (R). Photo: @elegance_by_rhonz, @laberde.official, @mmatema_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Attending a funeral can be challenging, especially if you don't have appropriate attire. Traditionally, black is the colour for the event, but other hues are increasingly gaining popularity. But what else can you wear to a funeral to convey empathy and support to the grieving family?

What to wear to a funeral

What shoes should I wear to a funeral? There are various clothing you can wear to a funeral to show respect. Though dark colours like black are the most common, mourners can wear different outfits depending on multiple factors.

The weather, location and theme can dictate what you wear. Here are some 20 funeral outfit ideas for men and women.

1. Classic black suit

Men in classic black suits and black ties. Photo: @alam_singh_1, @xsuit on Instagram (modified by author)

The classic black suit is among the most common funeral outfits for men. Comprising of a well-fitted black suit, a white dress shirt and a black tie, the attire exudes solemnity and respect.

2. Simple black dress

Two variants of the simple black dress. Photo: @dearlyebele, @la_kazza on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you wondering what dress to wear to the funeral? The simple black dress is an excellent choice. The outfit comprises a knee-length or longer black dress with minimal accessories and understated jewellery.

3. Dark navy suit

Are you searching for what to wear to a funeral, not black? The dark navy suit is the perfect choice. This men's outfit idea comprises a dark navy suit with a white shirt and muted tie.

4. Dark grey suit

Two variations of the dark grey suit. Photo: @benbrewster, @empiretailors on Instagram (modified by author)

The dark grey suit is an excellent alternative to an all-black outfit. The ensemble comprises a charcoal or dark grey suit, ideal for a softer, subtle appearance.

5. Subtle floral dress

Different variations of the subtle black floral dress. Photo: @shopaubreyjane, @serpentinesalvage on Instagram (modified by author)

What should a woman wear to a celebration of life? A black dress with subtle flowery patterns and pumps is an excellent choice. Avoid anything that's overly revealing. The modest black flower dress displays grace, femininity and subtleness.

6. Navy dress with pearls

The navy blue dress with pearls is ideal for formality and sophistication. The outfit comprises a plain navy blue dress accessorised with pearls for sophistication.

7. Conservative blouse and slacks

Black blouse, brown slacks (R), white blouse, and black slacks (L). Photo: @randeboo_official, @iamsumy on Instagram (modified by author)

The conservative blouse and trouser slacks are the most common if you want funeral outfits for ladies. The attire comprises a black or dark-coloured blouse paired with slacks or a skirt, presenting a modest, dignified, understated look.

8. Dark brown suit

The dark brown suit is a sombre and distinctive funeral outfit. You can wear a dark brown suit with a white or black shirt and a black tie to suit the occasion well.

9. Tasteful tweed jacket

A classy tweed jacket (L) and a hooded tweed jacket (R). Photo: @na.e_official, @ayseburcukayaofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

A warm outfit will come in handy if attending a funeral during winter or spring. The muted tweed jacket paired with dark slacks and a respectful accessory is perfect for the occasion.

10. Black maxi dress

A long laced maxi dress (L) and a simple plain maxi dress (R). Photo: @haute_hayah, @charmingcharlie on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for what to wear to a funeral in the summer, plus-size outfits? A plus-size maxi dress is perfect in a dark, subdued colour like navy or deep grey. In addition, look for one with a flattering fit and a modest neckline.

11. Grey blouse and A-line skirt

If you are wondering what to wear to a summer funeral, the grey blouse and A-line skirt outfit is ideal. The light grey blouse combined with an A-line skirt is a modest and versatile outfit for summer events.

12. Black turtleneck and slacks

A woman takes a selfie in a black turtle neck and white slacks. Photo: @teatimewithroha on Instagram (modified by author)

This unisex outfit design is dignified yet offers a comfortable option to the wearer. The outfit comprises a black turtleneck sweater combined with slacks or dress pants.

13. Pinstripe suit

The classy pinstripe suit is displayed in dark brown (L) and black (R). Photo: @lookslikeagoodman, @arnold_ossei on Instagram (modified by author)

The classic pinstripe suit is one of the most common outfits during funerals. A pinstripe suit in muted tones, such as black or navy, is ideal for the occasion, adding sophistication while maintaining a respectful appearance.

14. Solemn black overcoat

An all-black overcoat or trench coat. Photo: @tamara.jamal, @deseanblack_official on Instagram (modified by author)

An all-black overcoat or trench coat is an accessory you can drape over your attire for warmth and formal touch. The black overcoat is an attire ideal for both males and females.

15. Lace-trimmed dress

A black lace-trimmed dress (L) and a dark blue one (R). Photo: @mdscollections, @dekadeclothing_aurora on Instagram (modified by author)

Lace-trimmed dresses offer subtle details to an outfit. A black dress with fine lace trimmings adds a delicate and respectful feminine touch.

16. Solid black shirt with dark slacks

A model with a black shirt and dark pants. Photo: @pranaypachauri, @thelemonadeway on Instagram (modified by author)

What is the best male outfit for attending a funeral in the summer? An attire comprising a crisp black dress shirt with dark slacks is ideal. The apparel offers a classic and respectful look.

17. Dark green dress

A woman poses outside in a dark green dress. Photo: @everprettyofficial_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Can you wear green to a funeral? Yes, you can. A dark green dress, especially in a muted shade of green, symbolises hope and growth appropriately.

18. Charcoal turtleneck and black skirt

The charcoal turtleneck and skirt are a sophisticated ensemble for a funeral. The attire is the female version of the black turtleneck and slacks worn by men during such events.

19. Suspenders and shirt

Suspenders with shirt and pants. Photo: @gostylishegypt, @tomassoblack on Instagram (modified by author)

The suspenders and shirt ensemble is a creative and respectful outfit idea. You can pair the suspenders and a vest with a white shirt and dark trousers for a distinguished, respectful appearance.

20. Black jumpsuit

Two women pose while wearing formal (L) and casual (R) jumpsuits. Photo: @razanah_wear, @shopthewear on Instagram (modified by author)

The black jumpsuit is perfect if you want the best modern female funeral attire. A well-fitted jumpsuit in a dark, subdued hue like black, navy or charcoal is stylish and respectful. Choose one with a modest neckline and sleeves.

If you were looking for what to wear to a funeral, now you have it. The list above contains all the best outfit ideas you could pull off for a send-off. Traditionally, funeral etiquette suggests people wear black clothing as a sign of respect. However, you'll be surprised to learn that you are not limited to black; dark and muted colours can work.

