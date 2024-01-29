Multiple award-winning musician Black Sherif shared a video of him enjoying a luxury boat cruise with his friends

In the video, he was seen singing and dancing to his newly released song, 'January 9th'

Many people spoke about how powerful the lyrics of the song were, while others admired his luxury lifestyle

Celebrated musician Black Sherif got many of his social media followers gushing over his luxury lifestyle when he shared a video of him enjoying a boat cruise with his friends.

Black Sherif on a boat cruise with friends. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif goes on a luxury boat cruise

The video started from the boat's interior, where Black Sherif was seated and singing his newly released song 'January 9th'.

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards. “Best International Flow” winner then moved outside, where he enjoyed the breeze and the waves of the lake.

His friends were seated on the boat's deck conversing while Blacko stood on the edge of the deck, having a moment of solitude.

Video of Black Sherif on a boat cruise with his friends.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Black Sherif singing 'January 9th' while on a boat cruise

In the comment section, many of Black Sherif's Instagram followers spoke about the song's powerful lyrics and how it related to them.

Below are reactions from the comments on the post:

mestaroscar_ said:

Fama omo ❤️

kppromotionsghdotcom said:

This song touches soul❤️

olumerci said:

❤️❤️ blacko for life My crush

yanta.my.water_ said:

I can’t say this is my favourite song of you because all your songs are lit asf, but this song is everything

"Akoaa wei": Blacko's hilarious reaction after Bukari gave the ball away goes viral

YEN.com.gh reported that musician Black Sherif had a funny reaction after Osman Bukari gave away the ball for Egypt's second goal against the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

Bukari, who had just been subbed in, instantly made an error, leading to Egypt's second equaliser.

The Black Stars eventually drew by two goals to two, giving them just one point in their second game in Group B.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh