Many industry professionals have tipped black Sherif as an artiste with significant potential beyond his current niche

In a new video making rounds online, the rapper was seen flaunting his vocal range as he sang Carrie Underwood's Jesus Take The Wheel

Scores of fans, mesmerised by the musician's delivery, took to social media to share their admiration

Since his debut in 2019, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has never ceased to captivate fans with his talent year after year.

While the 22-year-old musician's strides in the hip-hop world have won him several awards, his several attempts with vocal-heavy genres like highlife have set him miles apart from his peers.

In a recent video, the musician gave supporters another reason to believe in his untapped potential as he sang a beloved gospel music classic.

Black Sherif sings gospel song. Photo source: Instagram/Sadtraveller

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif stuns with his vocals

On Snapchat, Black Sherif shared a video of him singing Jesus Take The Wheel by Carrie Underwood, who is often heralded as one of the best singers in her generation and the most successful from the American Idol talent reality show.

While many are fascinated by the rapper, a secular musician and a Muslim, singing an all-time favourite by many Christians, the topic of his vocal potential resurfaced online.

Last year, legendary hiplife producer Hammer shared his admiration for Black Sherif and drew attention to the rapper's voice, saying:

"When he enters Highlife or Afrobeats for real, he will be unmatched."

Netizens react to Black Sherif singing gospel

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Black Sherif's singing a gospel tune.

@kwameeeee_ said:

@blacksherif_ you will forever be great in my books.

@KojoFarouk wrote:

Blacko for do ein rendition of this song

@mrghansah quizzed:

Why does this feel more deeply connected to surrendering all to God than the actual song

@nanadontstop commented:

Masa blacko de sing oh herhhhh

@Bra_Kojo_nie noted:

Nana Nyame take the wheel wai

@Caleb_candour added:

This is the sad boy Blacko we knew years ago. Rydee, the trend has changed.

Black Sherif recounts living his fashion dream

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif walked the runway of the just-ended London Fashion Week, working with one of the UK's top designers, Labrum London.

The musician recounted his runway debut in a recent interview and said it was a dream he never thought would happen anytime soon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh